The Triad unemployment rate reversed course again during September, dropping to a five-month low of 3.5%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate was at 4.4% in August and a near 18-year low of 3.4% in September 2018.
The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle for the past nine months, reaching as high as 4.5% in July.
The September rate decrease was driven mostly by the annual seasonal boost in government jobs, mostly reflecting public-school teachers’ contracts being created or renewed for the 2019-20 school year.
Teachers are considered unemployed during the summer months unless they work in another job.
For example, the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had a net gain of 2,800 government jobs and a loss of 1,000 private-sector jobs compared with August.
Meanwhile, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 2,900 government and 100 private-sector jobs.
In the Winston-Salem MSA, the jobless rate dropped to 3.3% in September, compared with 4.2% in August and 3.3% in September 2018.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA was at 3.7% in September, compared with 4.6% in August and 3.6% a year ago.
Both rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level considered by most economists as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a loss of 300 jobs each in trade, transportation and utilities sector, and in professional business services. There also was a loss of 200 manufacturing jobs.
Many economists say a year-over-year assessment of the job market is a more accurate representation than monthly comparisons.
Since September 2018, the Winston-Salem area has had a net gain of 8,800 jobs, highlighted by 2,700 in leisure and hospitality, 2,300 in education and health services, 2,000 in professional and business services, 600 in trade, transportation and utilities, 500 in manufacturing and 400 in construction.
The 8,800 year-over-year increase in employment was the third highest among the 14 regions measured by Commerce.
However, some economists and analysts were not overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 2,900 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 28,400, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 20,200 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA of 4,600.
“National and state declines in headline unemployment do not signal a healthy and complete recovery. The state’s growth is far too concentrated in urban North Carolina,” said William Munn, policy analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“We need to take a hard look at how it is we address the underlying drivers that stymie growth outside the urban corridors throughout this state.”
