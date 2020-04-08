The releasing Wednesday of the Triad’s jobless rate for February seems to represent a bygone era rather than reflective of job-market conditions less than two months ago.
The Triad jobless rate dropped from 4.1% to 3.7% in February. The rate also declined in all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The state’s jobless rate for February was 3.6%. Those rates were based on employment data collected during the week on which Feb. 12 fell.
That was a little more than a month before the first wave of unemployment insurance benefit claims began to be submitted March 16. There have been 474,466 claims successfully submitted from March 16 through Tuesday.
Those claims have been one of the biggest socioeconomic ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the state’s April rate is released on May 22, the odds are high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depression have ever experienced.
Economists are projecting a range of 8% to 12% for the April rate, and that’s likely to be topped in the months to come.
By comparison, the rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors, none is expected to be spared massive job losses, but the cuts will likely most acutely affect the lower-wage leisure, hospitality, manufacturing and retail categories.
“February will mark the end of an incomplete recovery from the Great Recession, and we need to be preparing now for a downturn at least as bad as that this time around,” said Patrick McHugh, senior economic analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.
“We’re experiencing the fastest loss of jobs in American history and will hit 500,000 North Carolinians filing for unemployment as a result of this crisis in the next few days.”
McHugh said he believes future state and regional jobless rates “will not be a particularly good measure of how bad this downturn is.”
“A lot of people won’t show up in the official count for a variety of reasons, including being furloughed, self-isolating, caring for a loved one, or simply because there aren’t any jobs to be found.
“People are suffering, so the state legislature needs to act urgently to keep the economic consequences of this outbreak from getting far worse,” McHugh said.
In the February regional and county-level report, the five-county Winston-Salem area had a jobless rate of 3.5%, down from 3.9% in January and 3.9% in February 2019.
There was a net gain of 500 jobs from January to February, including 500 jobs in professional and business services, 300 in government and 200 in leisure and hospitality. Those gains were somewhat offset by the loss of 700 educational and health services jobs, and 300 in trade, transportation and utilities.
There was a year-over-year loss of jobs, led by 1,400 in the professional and business services sector and 800 in education and health services. There were net gains of 800 in leisure and hospitality and 700 in construction.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point area had a net gain of 1,700 jobs from January to February, along with a year-over-loss of 700 jobs.
Prior to the devastating impact from the pandemic, some economists and analysts had not been overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in its five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 24,400, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 16,100 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a gain of 3,200.
