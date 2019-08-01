The Triad unemployment rate continued on its upward trend during June, rising to 4.5%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle for the past nine months, reaching a near 18-year low of 3% in September before climbing to a five-month high in June.
In the five-county Winston-Salem metro area, the rate climbed from 3.8% in May to 4.3% in June.
It's also the first time since January that all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. had a jobless rate of at least 4% or higher.
Still, the Triad and Winston-Salem area rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level considered by most economists as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that since last winter, the state economy "is neither accelerating nor decelerating."
"To date, there appears to have been no significant boost to economic activity from hurricane rebuilding efforts."
Walden said there is no suggestion of an impending recession but that the "outlook seems to be for growth —but slower growth — than in 2018."
The Winston-Salem MSA had a net gain of 1,900 private-sector jobs from May to June but also a loss of 1,500 government jobs as public-school teachers' contracts expired for the 2018-19 school year.
Teachers are considered unemployed during the summer months unless they work in another job.
The biggest factors were a net gain of 500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 400 in professional and business services, and 300 jobs each in education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.
Many economists say a year-over-year assessment of the job market is a more accurate representation than monthly comparisons.
Since June 2018, the Winston-Salem area has had a net gain of 5,800 jobs, highlighted by 2,300 in education and health services, 1,600 in leisure and hospitality, and 1,500 in professional and business services.
“At this point in the economic cycle, the more important measure is the gain in jobs, not the unemployment rate,” Walden said.
“We certainly want jobless people to look for work, so when they resume their job search, this is good.”
However, some economists and analysts were not overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a loss of 700 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 29,800, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 7,500 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA of 4,300.
“If growth continues to concentrate in a handful of cities, the overwhelming majority of communities in North Carolina will be extremely vulnerable when the current growth cycle comes to an end,” the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said.
The economic recovery "has been pretty weak in many ways," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a research firm in Chapel Hill that specializes in economic and social policy.
"It also is getting pretty long in the tooth. Remember, North Carolina's labor market recovery began in June 2010, some nine years ago. We clearly are getting closer to the end of the expansion than the beginning.
"The question is whether the state will be prepared to handle the inevitable downturn."