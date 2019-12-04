Home prices in the Winston-Salem area rose at a lower rate during October than in recent months, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 4.43% year over year in October, compared with being up 5.41% in September and 4.73% in August.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 4.16% in October, compared with 5.1% in September and 3.98% in August.
The Winston-Salem MSA had the third highest increase in home prices during October among North Carolina’s five main metro areas.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased year over year 3.92% in October, 4.85% in September and 5.11% in August.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 3.89% in October, 4.65% in September and 4.98% in August.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 4.89% in October, up from 4.77% in September. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.62%.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 4.92% in October, up from 4.75% in September. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.12%.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 4.05% in October, down from 4.36% in September. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 3.96%.
“While we saw prices up 3.5% nationally last year, home prices also declined in 22 metropolitan areas," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. "Price softness occurred in some high-cost urban areas and in metros with weak employment growth during the past year.”
Rising home prices could continue to prevent some millennials from being able to afford a home, according to economists and housing analysts.
That has led to a boom in construction of apartment complexes, as well as a sharp increase in buying apartment complexes, the latter particularly in the Triad.
