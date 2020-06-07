About 81% of the $614.3 million in federal CARES Act funding approved for North Carolina health-care providers has been dedicated to five groups — with Novant Health Inc. ranking fourth on the list.
Novant received a total of more than $76 million for six grants awarded between May 8 and May 14.
According to a COVID-19 stimulus watch by national watchdog group Good Jobs First, North Carolina ranks 16th in funding commitments from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Congress stated the ($72.4 billion) can be used either for costs related to treating COVID patients or to reimburse for lost revenue due to the pandemic,” Kaiser Family Foundation said in a May 13 report.
“The largest share is the $50 billion that the Department of Health and Human Services allocated to providers who participate in Medicare based on their total net patient revenue from all sources ... which is total patient revenue minus contractual allowances and discounts.”
Forsyth Medical Center was awarded a $27.36 million grant — the sixth highest individual group for the state. However, it’s not clear how the medical center will use the COVID-19 funding.
Good Jobs First does not list a breakdown for individual grants, and Forsyth and Novant did not disclose a list of projects.
The other Novant grants with a local link were Novant Medical Group Inc. gaining $6.3 million and Medical Park Hospital $1.61 million.
“The public has a right to know all of this with regard to CARES Act recipients,” said Philip Mattera, Good Jobs First’s research director.
“Our new website enables users to quickly see if recipient corporations have received previous financial assistance from federal or state agencies, and whether they have been penalized for abuses of their workers, government contracts, the environment, consumer protections or shareholder safeguards.”
The stimulus watch also provides data on whether Good Jobs First considers corporate chief executive compensation as excessive, as well as any tax avoidance by large companies, Mattera said.
Other Triad health-care providers
Novant received the fourth largest amount for an N.C. health care provider/organization.
It trailed Atrium Health of Charlotte at $193.02 million, UNC Health Care of Chapel Hill at $93.21 million and the University of North Carolina system at $89.41 million.
Atrium received 10 awards and UNC Health Care 13 awards, including $1.01 million for UNC Rockingham hospital.
The UNC System gained 15 awards, mostly for health-care research and development initiatives, including $9.28 million for UNC Greensboro, $7.96 million for Appalachian State University, $7.05 million for N.C. A&T State University, and $3.06 million for Winston-Salem State University.
Cone Health ranked sixth among all N.C. health-care recipients at five grants worth a combined $32.1 million: $24.13 million to Moses Cone Hospital Operating Corp.; $5.52 million to Alamance Regional Medical Center; $1.02 million to Moses Cone Affiliated Physicians Inc.; $811,256 to Moses Cone Physician Services Inc.; and $641,247 to Moses Cone Medical Services Inc.
Cone said in a statement that while it is appreciative of the more than $32 million it has received through the CARES Act, it would be remiss not to point out that it covers less than half the costs so far of preparing for and dealing with the pandemic.
“We will use the money to partially offset the un-budgeted expenses we have had, such as the costs associated with opening the Green Valley campus (former Women’s Hospital) as a COVID-19 facility, and the large amounts of money and time ensuring we have the staff and equipment in place to care for our communities.”
Wake Forest University Health Sciences received $6.13 million, while Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center-affiliated Cornerstone Health Care LLC gained $949,673.
Separately, Wake Forest University received a $1.7 million grant from the Education Department category.
Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement that “we are in the process of reviewing the terms and conditions in order to accept the funds.”
N.C. underfunded?
North Carolina appears to be underfunded in another key category of the CARES Act.
The state is the country’s ninth largest at 10.61 million residents and is poised to surpass Georgia.
Yet with the health-care grants, North Carolina trails several smaller states, such as Louisiana (25th largest, $910.6 million) and Indiana (17th largest, $677.1 million).
By comparison, North Carolina’s small businesses ranked slightly better in terms of number of approved loans and loan amount so far in the second round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The U.S. Small Business Administration reported that 66,677 small businesses in the state were approved for PPP loans between the second round begun April 27 and May 8.
North Carolina was 11th in terms of number of approved loans. Those loans accounted for a combined $4.69 billion, eighth highest.
The state ranked 16th in the first PPP round in terms of loan-dollar commitment at just more than $8 billion, and 15th in number of approved loans at 39,250. A Bloomberg News report found that 53% of N.C. applications were approved in the first round.
A total of $250 billion was approved for the second PPP round, with the SBA capping how much a bank can offer at 10% of the total amount.
U.S. health-care CARES outlook
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $39.92 billion in grants to 7,604 recipients, according to the Good Jobs First stimulus watch.
The department is expected to disburse more than $72.4 billion altogether when counting the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
Of the top-10 recipients, eight are based in either New York or New Jersey, led by Northwell Health at $949.3 million. It is New York state’s largest health-care employer at more than 68,000 workers.
Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center was the largest individual recipient at $277.65 million.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation report, “the size of the relief fund grants varies dramatically per hospital bed based on a hospital’s payor mix.”
“Hospitals with the lowest share of private insurance revenue received less than half as much funding for each hospital bed compared with the hospitals with the greatest share of revenue from private insurance.”
“All things being equal, hospitals with more market power can command higher reimbursement rates from private insurers, and therefore received a larger share of the grant funds under the formula HHS used.
Kaiser said that with US DHHS “expected to release additional relief fund grants and Congress considering additional stimulus, this analysis demonstrates that the formula used to distribute funding has significant consequences for how funding is allocated among providers.”
Majority of funds not paid yet
Politico reported Tuesday that of the $175 billion in the CARES Act for health-care providers, nearly $100 billion has not been paid out.
“The delay has prompted complaints by both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, and left the nation’s safety net hospitals and clinics with relatively little federal support during a pandemic that’s simultaneously thrust them onto the front lines and decimated their finances,” according to Politico.
U.S. DHHS did not offer any timeline to Politico for when it plans to distribute the next round of provider aid.
The lack of transparency to date with the health care CARES Act funding has caught the attention of two powerful U.S. House committee leaders — Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. and chairman of Energy and Commerce, and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and chairman of Ways and Means.
The chairmen sent a letter May 7 to Alex Azar, secretary of U.S. DHHS, and Seema Verma, head administrator of Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“We write to raise serious concerns about the Provider Relief Fund and the Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs,” the chairmen said in the letter.
“With respect to each, we are concerned about the lack of transparency with Congress and the American people about how funds are being spent or loans are being made.
“We also have grave concerns regarding the methodology being used to distribute $175 billion Congress appropriated for the Provider Relief Fund, through the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.”
