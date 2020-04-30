Triad Goodwill's Project Prom (copy)

Pam Chavis shops for a prom dress for her granddaughter Kennedy Ivy during the Triad Goodwill’s Project Prom in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

 Bernadine Hernandez/News & Record

Triad Goodwill will reopen six of its retail stores on Friday, May 1, according to a news release.

The following stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, starting Friday:

• 1235 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro

• 3519 N. Elm Street, Greensboro

• 11316 N. Main Street, Archdale

• 6625 NC-135, Mayodan

• 3921 Battleground Ave.

• 3740 S. Church Street, Burlington

"We're taking things one day at a time, one store at a time, and your patience is greatly appreciated," the announcement said.

The stores "have new safety policies and guidelines in place to help protect the safety of our team members and customers," it said.

