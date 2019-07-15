A group of 24 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad will conduct interviews from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with a goal of hiring up to 500 full-and part-time employees combined.
The participating restaurants include those in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington, Mount Airy and six in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Boulevard, Hanes Mall, Peace Haven, Peters Creek, Stanleyville and Thruway).
The other restaurants are in Asheboro (2), Burlington (2), Greensboro (7), High Point (2) and Mebane (1).
Each restaurant offers flexible hours, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, as well as opportunities for leadership growth and college scholarships.
Chick-fil-A has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to team members in the Triad area.