Triad Business Bank has decided to open a branch in Winston-Salem as part of establishing a three-prong presence in the region.
A group of former NewBridge Bancorp executives announced in April their attempt at launching a startup business-oriented financial institution.
Bank officials are in the process of acquiring necessary federal regulatory approvals to begin operations. It has settled on a headquarters at 1501 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro.
According to a legal notice in Saturday's Winston-Salem Journal, the bank is requesting Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. permission to open a branch at 751 W. Fourth St. in the western part of downtown Winston-Salem.
The five-story building is anchored by the Winston-Salem Foundation and Commercial Realty Advisors LLC.
John Reece II, managing partner of Commercial Realty, said Saturday the bank would take about 3,000 square feet. The realty firm lists the 55,000-square-foot building as having 4,977 square feet of available space.
Triad Business Bank plans to open a leased production office in High Point in 2020.
The bank's focus will be on serving small- to medium-sized businesses. There are plans to have between 21 and 25 employees at opening.
The goal is a capital raise of between $58 million and $68 million through common stock sold at $10 a share. There would be a minimum $50,000 purchase.
The lead executives would be Ramsey Hamadi, New Bridge’s former chief financial officers, along with Robin Hager, who served as chief accounting officer and Wes Budd, who served as chief credit officer.
Hamadi, a 25-year banking veteran, would serve as Triad Business' chief executive and chief financial officer, while Hager would be president and chief operating officer, and Budd would be chief credit officer.
Jeffery Montgomery would be chief banking officer following turns as Triad market president for F.N.B. Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
NewBridge was based in Greensboro before it was sold for $456 million to Yadkin Financial Corp. of Raleigh in March 2016. Yadkin, in turn, was sold for $1.4 billion to F.N.B. of Pittsburgh in March 2017.
Hamadi said in April that Triad Business' board of directors was formed purposefully with equal distribution within the three cities “with a common vision for growth for the Triad.”
“The recent (banking) consolidations have affected the local communities in that local bank leadership was replaced by out-of-state bank leadership, who have their ultimate focus on their home markets.
“People like to do business with people they get to know and trust, and we believe we will be able to recruit and retain talented employees.”
Peter Gwaltney, president of N.C. Bankers Association, said that while a $65 million capital raise goal is ambitious, it’s likely what bank executives believe is necessary for a three-city footprint with staffing and equipment.
“It’s a realistic goal, and the organizing group probably had a good bit of the capital resources already identified,” Gwaltney said.
Gwaltney said focusing on a banking niche may help Triad Business Bank attract investors even as three of five recent start-up community bank attempts were pulled back or ended.
In March 2015, NewBridge completed its $19.8 million purchase of Greensboro financial institution Premier Commercial Bank.
Premier was founded in 2008 and focused on serving business customers. It had one full-service branch and mortgage-origination offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville and Raleigh.
Triad Business said a potential attraction to local investors is the loss of the BB&T Corp. headquarters from Winston-Salem as part of the formation of Truist Financial Corp., which debuted Dec. 6 with a Charlotte headquarters.
Triad Business said in a business plan that there could be a “loss of Triad focus” from Truist since “seven of 14 BB&T directors will step down, and only two independent directors are from the Triad.”
“Consolidation has largely eliminated community banks in the Triad,” Triad Business said. “Less than 3% of Triad deposits are held by banks below $10 billion in assets.”
The bank also cited the potential for “a loss of local leadership focused on reinvesting in the Triad.”
The bank said it will fill in the community banking gaps on the business-lending end by “embracing modern technology, customer service, cultural diversity, conventional underwriting practices and conservative investment principles.”
