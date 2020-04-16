Tobacco manufacturers have experienced a significant drop-off in demand for traditional cigarettes following an initial inventory stockpiling related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Nielsen convenience store data, traditional cigarette volumes fell 8.4% for the week that ended April 4.
By comparison, when the first round of stay-at-home orders were issued by numerous governors in mid-March, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, traditional cigarettes sales volume rose 1.1% for the week that ended March 22.
That uptick had some anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates concerned that the coronavirus could reverse years' worth of consumption decline during the social-distance phase.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote Tuesday that the sharp decline occurred "as consumers likely depleted their previous pantry-loading."
Pricing also was on the decline industrywide, down 4.9% from the previous week and down 2.1% year over year.
Nielsen data showed Philip Morris USA took the biggest week-over-week hit with volume falling 10.5%, followed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. at 8.2% and ITG Brands LLC at 7.9%.
Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery said "consumption could rise as smokers spend more time at home during quarantine, away from restaurants, offices and places with smoking bans."
"Consumption levels also tend to increase during times of personal stress. Lower gas prices and consumer wages (and/or unemployment benefits) are also key variables for 2020 volumes."
Both British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds, and Imperial Brands, owner of ITG, said recently they have not experienced any material impact on group performance to date from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philip Morris USA was at 53.8% market share, Reynolds at 33.7% and ITG at 7%.
Meanwhile, the slump in electronic cigarettes sales continued into early April, with recent federal regulatory changes playing a key role in demand declining for closed-pod cartridges.
Overall sales of mainstream e-cigarette products, as determined by total dollar amount, decreased 10.7% for the four-week period, but remained up 22% over the year.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth continued to decline steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest Food and Drug Administration tobacco-industry restrictions debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings,” or risk enforcement actions on Feb. 6.
The menthol and tobacco flavors still allowed for cartridge electronic-cigarette flavorings are the same as those that are legal in traditional cigarettes.
Juul’s four-week volume has dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10 report to a 28.3% decline for the latest report. Juul holds a 59% market share.
Reynolds' Vuse has a No. 2 market share of 21.4%, followed by NJoy at 11.2% and Fontem Ventures' blu eCigs at 2.9%.
