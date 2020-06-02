Consumer demand for tobacco products during the COVID-19 pandemic continued its roller-coaster trend into May.
The latest Nielsen survey of convenience stores, for the four-week period that ended May 16, found a 0.2% decline in sales volume for traditional cigarettes.
When the first round of stay-at-home orders were issued by numerous governors in mid-March, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, traditional cigarettes sales volume rose 1.1% for the week that ended March 22.
Those sales were generated primarily by consumers stocking up.
That uptick had some anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates concerned that the coronavirus could reverse years’ worth of consumption decline during the social-distance phase.
After about two weeks of stockpiling, manufacturers experienced a 9.3 drop-off in sales volume by mid-to-late April before the volumes began to rise again.
“The category continued to normalize following initial pantry loading and de-stocking,” said Vivian Azer, an industry analyst for Cowen & Co.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said the slight decline during the most current four-year period "suggests consumption continues to pick up."
Both British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds, and Imperial Brands, owner of ITG, said recently they have not experienced any material impact on group performance to date from the pandemic.
Philip Morris USA was at a 53.5% market share, while Reynolds at 33.8%.
Marlboro’s top market share was at 47.2%, while Reynolds’ Newport was second at 13.3%, Camel third at 8.7%, Pall Mall fourth at 6.3%, and Natural American Spirit tied for fifth at 3.6%. ITG’s Winston brand was seventh at 2%.
Meanwhile, the slump in electronic cigarettes sales was reversed in May, rising 4.6% even with recent federal regulatory changes playing a key role in demand declining for closed-pod cartridges.
However, overall sales of mainstream e-cigarette products, as determined by total dollar amount, remained down 14.3% over the year.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth continued to decline steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest Food and Drug Administration tobacco-industry restrictions debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings,” or risk enforcement actions on Feb. 6.
The menthol and tobacco flavors still allowed for cartridge electronic-cigarette flavorings are the same as those that are legal in traditional cigarettes.
Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10 report to a 29.4% decline for the latest report. Reynolds' Vuse was up 31.2% and NJoy up 104.5%.
Juul has a 60.3% market share, while Vuse is at 20.4%, NJoy at 10.6% and Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs at 3%.
