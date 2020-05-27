Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN PIEDMONT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BERTHA WILL MOVE NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS EASTERN AND NORTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA LATER TODAY AND INTO WEST-CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA BY TONIGHT. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN AND ASSOCIATED FLASH FLOODING THREAT TO WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD NORTHWARD INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. THIS COMBINED WITH SATURATED SOILS FROM RECENT RAINS WILL LEAD TO THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW- LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&