Dr. Patrick Conway resigned late Wednesday as as president and chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. in the wake of a firestorm created by recent disclosures about events surrounding his arrest on a charge of driving while impaired in June.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey had called earlier Wednesday for Conway's resignation. “Over the last few days, it has become apparent to me that there has been a significant breakdown in the corporate governance at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina,” Causey said.
On Wednesday night, the insurer's Board of Trustees released a statement in which it said the board had asked for and received Conway's resignation, effective immediately.
"New details have come to light, particularly notes from the arresting officers and contents from their investigative files of which the board was unaware," the statement said. "Based on this, the Board of Trustees gathered today to reexamine the situation and determine a course of action."
Blue Cross NC acknowledged Sept. 19 news reports that Conway had been arrested on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale. The insurer said at that time that its board had evaluated Conway’s incident and decided “that Patrick’s strong leadership will continue to be an asset and he will remain as president and CEO."
No one was injured in the accident. Conway’s two young children were in the vehicle with him, which led to the misdemeanor child-abuse charge.
Conway refused to take a breath test at the scene to determine his blood-alcohol content, and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days. A court date is scheduled in October.
A police affidavit described him as having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. A video taken by another driver on Interstate 85 showed Causey’s SUV weaving across several interstate lanes before the accident occurred.
The police report quotes Conway as telling the arresting officer: “’You had a choice. You could have let me go. You don’t know who I am. I am a doctor, a CO of a company. I’ll call Governor Cooper and get you in trouble,” according to a report by WRAL-TV and confirmed by The News & Observer.
Conway released his own statement Wednesday night saying he was "ashamed, embarrassed and sorry" about his actions. "I have never had an incident like this before and it is not consistent with who I am as a father, husband and community member," he said.
"Following the incident, I immediately disclosed what happened to the Blue Cross North Carolina Board, stepped down from my daily duties and voluntarily and successfully completed 30 days of inpatient substance use treatment. However, I also understand that I must continue to work hard to earn back the trust I’ve lost based on my actions."
He said that in time he looks forward "to continuing my work ensuring everyone has access to high quality, affordable healthcare."
Causey cited “Conway’s lack of leadership and professionalism” and the insurer’s “cover-up of Conway’s arrest” in making his recommendation for Conway to resign. Causey said he examined the arrest police report.
“When news accounts surfaced of the June 22 incident last week, the board misrepresented to the Department of Insurance the actual arrest — telling me that the (arrest) was without incident and was a routine arrest,” Causey said.
“On Tuesday, news reports showed the arrest was anything but routine.”
Causey said, as a result of his review, “I cannot move forward with any type of trust and confidence in the CEO at BCBS NC.”
Causey said recommending the replacement of Conway “pains me greatly because this tragic incident has put a big dent in the reputation of a good company.”
“I can deal with the criminal charges, even as disturbing as they are; what I cannot accept is the cover-up, the misrepresentation of facts, the lack of respect for oversight and regulation of the company, and lack of respect for law enforcement officers who are only doing their duty.”
On Tuesday, Blue Cross NC put “on temporary hold” its plan to enter a long-term agreement with an Oregon health-care group.
Blue Cross said March 12 that the proposed partnership with Cambia Health Solutions would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services.
Conway would have served in the same president and chief executive roles with the Blue Cross-Cambia entity. Mark Ganz, Cambia’s president and chief executive, would have served as executive chairman of the new entity.
Cambia would keep its headquarters in Portland, Ore., and Blue Cross would have kept its base in Durham.
Blue Cross’ brief statement Tuesday about putting the Cambia partnership on temporary hold did not mention Conway’s arrest. Blue Cross said later Tuesday that Conway’s arrest led to both groups “deciding to put the partnership on hold.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.