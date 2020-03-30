The top executive of British American Tobacco Plc, Jack Bowles, was paid $1.45 million in salary for fiscal 2019, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
It was the first time Bowles was listed as a top-five executive. Bowles was promoted to chief executive in April 2019 from chief operating officer of BAT's international business.
BAT separately disclosed its 2019 financial report for U.S. subsidiary Reynolds American Inc., which included buying majority interest in VapeWild Holdings LLC, a maker of vape juices for open-pod systems.
Bowles received $324,200 in what BAT termed as "taxable benefits."
Like most U.S. corporate executives in recent years. Bowles received the bulk of his 2019 compensation in stock awards, although BAT referred to the compensation as short- and long-term incentives that were worth a combined $4.29 million.
Bowles' total compensation was $6.36 million. The compensation amounts were valued as of Monday's currency exchange rates.
Bowles took over following the retirement of Nicandro Durante after eight years as chief executive. Durante was paid $405,870 in salary and $3.91 million in total compensation.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer, having completed in July 2017 its $54.5 billion purchase of the 57.8% of Reynolds it did not already own. Legacy Reynolds shareholders own 19% of BAT.
BAT reported Feb. 27 a 3.2% decline in fiscal 2019 profit to $11.62 billion. Revenue was up 5.7% to $33.36 billion.
Reynolds' net income was up 1.5% to $4.35 billion.
Sales increased 4.4% to $13.3 billion, broken down as: up 3.5% to $10.57 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; up 7.3% to $1.24 billion for Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; up 10% to $1.21 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 5.7% to $278 million for "all other" that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
Although Reynolds did not disclose what it paid for the majority interest in VapeWild, it said management assigned a value of $51 million to trademarks and other intangibles, and $25 million as goodwill.
Among VapeWild's e-liquid brands are Old Fashioned Elixir, Beard Vape Co., Dinner Lady and Ruthless.
The investment, however, took a downward turn during fiscal 2019.
"Due to economic and regulatory factors and the impact on VapeWild’s future cash flows, it was determined that the carrying value of these intangibles were fully impaired, resulting in $72 million in impairment charges" as of Dec. 31, according to the report.
Reynolds was a defendant in 28 Engle progeny lawsuits in 2019, of which 12 were won by plaintiffs. The combined compensatory damages were $37.4 million, while the punitive damages were $137.97 million.
Reynolds has appealed eight of the jury damages awards, which halted the payment of damages in those cases.
The company disclosed its employees' pension plan was funded at $6.32 billion, about $291 million below its obligations as of Dec. 31.
For its post-retirement plan benefits, it was funded at $218 million, while its obligations are $970 million. Reynolds plans to add $15 million to its pension plan and $66 million to its post-retirement plans during 2020.
