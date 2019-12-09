A wide-ranging healthcare bill now includes language that could raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Raising the legal minimum age, which is now 18, is a sidebar to the priority proposals within the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019 to eliminate surprise medical bills, lower prescription drug cuts and fund Community Health Centers for five years.
“I do not think it is possible to write a bill that has broader agreement than this among Senate and House Democrats and Republicans on Americans’ number one financial concern: what they pay out of their own pockets for health care,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement. Alexander is chairman of the Senate Health committee.
Alexander said the proposed bipartisan legislation “would end surprise billing of patients by creating a new system of dispute resolution that includes arbitration, provide nearly $20 billion for five years of funding for the nation’s 1,400 community health centers, and lower the cost of prescription drugs and other medical services by requiring transparency and competition.”
The legislation includes proposals from 46 Democrats and 34 Republicans. It is not clear whether North Carolina’s congressional delegation supports the bill.
North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis issued statements in November 2018 questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s tobacco-products strategy to enhanced restrictions on flavored products, especially considering that a Democratic-controlled Congress created a legal exemption for menthol cigarettes in 2009.
In May, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voiced his support for specific age-21 tobacco legislation, citing concerns about spikes in vaping use by youths, in Kentucky and nationally, as well as rising cancer rates tied to tobacco use.
The Big 3 U.S. tobacco manufacturers — ITG Brands LLC, Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. — signaled support for federal age-21 laws in November 2018.
The proposed Senate bill is being introduced after the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee recommended legislation Nov. 20 that would ban all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products, as well as raise the federal minimum age from 18 to 21. The bill, if passed, would go into effect two years after it is enacted.
H.R. 2339, titled “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act,” would tighten the sale and marketing of traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and cigars. It also would require the Food and Drug Administration to issue a final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and advertising by the court-ordered deadline of March 15.
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee, said the bill “takes a first step toward addressing the youth tobacco epidemic.”
Mixed reviews
The age-21 initiative drew — as expected — a mix of praise and disappointment in how it would help to reduce youth consumption.
Analysts said the potential federal solution could relieve the pressure on states, such as North Carolina, that has declined to establish age-21 laws in their legislatures.
“The bipartisan sponsorship certainly makes this proposal interesting,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“It remains to be seen whether a proposal of this type can survive the heightened degree of partisanship generated by the impeachment fight. Without significant bipartisan support, the idea is likely to die.”
“One suspects that some state legislators would not be sorry to see that (age-21) decision punted to Washington,” Kokai said. “Others will grumble about the federal government’s continued encroachment on issues best decided at the state level.”
John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University, said that gaining McConnell’s support for the bill is critical since “nobody else in Congress is more important to passage of legislation than the senate majority leader.”
“But the approval of a key Democratic senator for this measure is notably absent from news releases issued so far, which have touted the support of a House Democrat and Republican and a Senate Republican,” Dinan said.
“It is important to wait to see whether key Senate Democrats are on board with this measure.”
About flavored e-cigs
There also was concern from anti-tobacco groups that the age-21 initiative may be Congress’ signal that not enough support exists to ban most electronic cigarette flavors.
“The primary tobacco provision that has been included in this legislation, raising the age of sale for tobacco products to 21, will not solve the current epidemic of youth e-cigarette use,” said Matthew Myers, president for Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
“It is not a substitute for prohibiting the flavored e-cigarettes that are luring and addicting our kids.”
“If Congress proceeds with this proposal, it will allow the tobacco companies to claim the youth e-cigarette problem has been solved even as it continues to grow worse every day.”
Anti-tobacco advocates are questioning the Trump administration’s commitment to tobacco-control policies, particularly as it appears to be backing away from President Donald Trump’s pledge in September to support banning most flavored tobacco products. White House officials have mentioned recently retaining menthol and mint flavorings for traditional and e-cigarettes.
“This agreement in no way alters the need for the Trump administration to move forward now in implementing its plan to clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes, or for states and cities to move forward with proposals to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes,” Myers said.
Stefanie Miller, an analyst with Sandhills Strategy, said “we continue to think it is unlikely that a Tobacco 21-only bill could pass Congress without Democrats working to include other provisions as well, such as banning nicotine altogether, banning menthol-flavored cigarettes, banning all flavors of e-cigarettes except for tobacco-flavored products, and banning all so-called ‘pod-like’ e-cigarette systems.”
Citigroup analyst Adam Spielman said that “the more lenient the White House, the more aggressive we think Congress will feel compelled to act.”
“(The president) reversed his position two weeks ago after becoming aware of the proposal’s unpopularity among adult vapers. We now expect an information vacuum; that the administration now has no effective policy on nicotine, and it is uncertain when that will change.”
“Meanwhile, a handful of states are imposing their own flavor bans, and momentum is building to ban under-21s from buying tobacco.”
