Three potential industrial sites near Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in southeast Forsyth County have been sold by Winston-Salem Business Inc. for $5.5 million.
According to a county Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, the buyer is UCIC LLC, an affiliate of Winston-Salem commercial real-estate firm Front Street Capital. The transaction was completed Tuesday.
The properties are listed as 4900 Millennium Drive, 4980 Millennium Drive and 0 Millennium Drive.
The 4900 Millennium property contains 62.24 acres and is on the western most edge of the Temple School Road industrial campus that also includes facilities with Caterpillar Inc., Herbalife and, most recently, Bunzl Distribution USA Inc.
The 4980 Millennium property contains 11.17 acres, while 0 Millennium Drive contains 0.75 acres.
"(Front Street) has sold a couple of sites, and our deal with them is that we would get paid when that happened," said Robert Leak Jr., president of Winston-Salem Business.
Robin Team, partner in Front Street Capital, said the transaction represents "just transferring (the properties) from WSBI to Front Street Capital per contract. We have been developing this property for several years."
Team did not say whether Front Street has any immediate plans for the three properties.
"This is an industrial park for us, approximately 100 acres," Team said. "We have built two buildings so far, one of 140,000 square feet and the other 200,000 square feet.
"We have room for two more buildings totaling as much as 600,000 square feet."
Bunzl recently opened a $13.4 million plant at 4991 Millennium Drive. Herbalife's $130 million, 800,000-square-foot plant is at 3200 Temple School Road.
Leak said Winston-Salem Business "still has several sites in Union Cross Business Park, and the city has 10 acres on Temple School Road."
Front Street has been keeping busy with several Triad projects.
It announced May 29 it has broken ground on a nine-story, 110,000-square-foot building in Greensboro on the northwest corner of Eugene and Bellemeade streets.
That building will be part of the “Project Slugger” development on a corner of land at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. It will feature the regional headquarters of F.N.B. Corp.
Front Street said a restaurant is planned for the ground floor. Front Street expects tenants to occupy the building in the summer of 2020.
In downtown Winston-Salem, Front Street is redeveloping what it referred to as Building 23-1/Bailey South, along with the Morris Building, into nearly 100,000 square feet of office and retail space.
The project represents a $25 million capital investment. The plan is to add up to 65,000 square feet of new office and retail space to the existing 10,000-square-foot concrete structure of Bailey South for an overall six-story building.
In October 2018, Front Street announced an anchor tenant in local marketing agency The Variable. It will occupy 21,500 square feet on the top two floors upon completion, which is scheduled for January.
