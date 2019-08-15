North Carolina landed 134 small businesses on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, including nine from the Triad.
The list ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.
There were three companies from Forsyth County: Stake Center Leasing of Kernersville at No. 1,942 with 206% growth rate and $71.1 million in revenue; Congruity HR of Kernersville at No. 3,969 with 82% growth rate and $210.4 million in revenue; and OnceLogix at No. 4,210 with a 74% growth rate and $4.2 million in revenue.
The top-ranked Triad company was Blackstone Fire Control at No. 822 with a 519% growth rate and $8.2 million in 2018 revenue.
The other Triad companies are: USConnect,of Greensboro at No. 2,326 with 173% growth rate and $13.8 million in revenue; Cogent Analytics of Greensboro, No. 2,805 with a 134% growth rate and $12.2 million in revenue; Go-Forth Pest Control of High Point at No. 3,193 at 115% growth rate and $6.7 million in revenue; Worldwide Insurance Network of Greensboro at No. 3,920 with a 84% growth rate and $111.4 million in revenue;; Eanes Heating and Air of High Point at No. 4,330 with a 70% growth rate and $11.7 million in revenue.