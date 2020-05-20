A third federal unemployment-insurance benefit program may become available as early as Friday for North Carolinians who have exhausted their state weekly benefit over the past 12 months.
The program — known as pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEUC — provides up to $350 in state benefits and $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks.
Claimants are not required to have lost their job related to COVID-19 pandemic to qualify.
The program’s timeframe for state benefits runs from April 1 to Dec. 26, while the timeframe for federal benefits is April 4 to July 31. Qualified claimants would receive benefits retroactive.
Individuals have to file a separate claim for PEUC benefits, according to U.S. Labor guidance. The N.C. Division of Employment Security is required to notify eligible PEUC claimants.
“Requirements include that an individual is only entitled to benefits if the individual is no longer working through no fault of the individual, and that the individual must be able and available to work,” according to U.S. Labor guidance.
“The PEUC program also includes specific work-search requirements and requires states to provide flexibility with respect to those work search requirements in cases where an individual is unable to search for work because of COVID-19, including because of illness, quarantine, or movement restriction.”
North Carolina has waived temporarily the weekly work-search requirement.
DES did not provide an update Wednesday on UI benefit claim filings and payment amounts.
As of Tuesday morning, DES listed 907,257 individuals as having filed a combined 1.22 million state and federal claims. DES said 549,445 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or 60.6% of all applicants.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 18.2% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 18,136 new claimants Monday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Overall unemployment-insurance benefits payments were at $2.26 billion as of Monday.
The breakdown is: $1.25 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $651.9 million in state benefits, and $364.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 16.1% of that money had been used as of Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
North Carolina faces its day of reckoning Friday when its April jobless rate is released. Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
