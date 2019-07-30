WASHINGTON — Not since America’s financial system and economy appeared to be in grave danger — back in December 2008 — has the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.
Yet that is just what the Fed is set to do when it ends its latest policy meeting today at a time when the U.S. economy looks infinitely sturdier than it did in the depths of the Great Recession.
The Fed under Chairman Jerome Powell has nevertheless signaled its belief that uncertainties and threats unleashed by President Donald Trump’s trade war and by a global slowdown justify a Fed rate cut now as a kind of insurance policy against another economic downturn.
Here are three things to watch for after the Fed meeting ends this afternoon:
One and done?
Market traders foresee a 100% chance of a cut in the Fed’s key short-term rate, according to the CME Group, which tracks this trading. The largest proportion of traders expect a modest quarter-point cut from the current range of 2.25% to 2.5% for the Fed’s influential rate.
For the rest of 2019, expectations for additional rate cuts range more widely, with economists more restrained and investors with a more expansive outlook. The CME Group says 56% of traders expect a second rate cut in September.
Growth and inflation
The Fed’s policymakers won’t be updating their forecasts for the economy and for the direction of interest rates, but their policy statement will be assessed to gauge how concerned the central bank is about low inflation, which in recent months has fallen further below its 2% target. If Powell appears worried about too-low inflation, it might raise expectations that the Fed will further ease credit in the months ahead.
Trade
In its policy statement last month, the Fed noted that “uncertainties” about the economic outlook had increased, but the statement didn’t specify what the increased uncertainties were. Powell recently mentioned weakening global growth, trade frictions stemming from Trump’s combative use of tariffs and the risk of a botched exit by Britain from the European Union in October.
Many economists say they think growth will keep slowing for the rest of this year.