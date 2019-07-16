The most expensive in an expansive trend of Forsyth County apartment complex sales involves The View at 5010 complex in Winston-Salem.
A Colorado real-estate investment group has spent $28 million to buy the 433-unit complex at 5010 Split Rail Circle. The deal closed Friday.
The sale represented a transaction between affiliated members of Interurban Cos. of Centennial, Colo. The buyer is Interurban Commerce Park LLP.
The one- to three-bedroom complex was built in 1984 and renovated in January 2007.
The View at 5010 purchase is the most expensive of at least 24 existing apartment complexes that have been sold in Forsyth over the past 12 months for a combined $195 million.
The previous biggest apartment-complex sale occurred July 8 when The Hilltop House Apartments complex in downtown Winston-Salem was sold by $17.75 million by L.M. "Bud" Baker, the former top executive of Wachovia Corp.
The Bedrin Organization, based in Glen Rock, N.J., bought the 169-unit complex at 241 S. Cherry St. and 126 Brookstown Ave.
Apartment complexes have become a hot commodity in Forsyth.
Driving the selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 who are now between the ages of 23 and 38.
“The sudden interest in speculative apartment development is really a risk-capital response to millennial demographic and psychographic trends in the last decade,” said Tony Plath, retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
“The current generation of young adults is simply postponing milestone events, like marriage, buying a house and having kids until well into their 30s.”
The Urban Institute said in a 2018 millennial housing report that the marriage rate among young adults has fallen from 52.3% in 1990 to 38.5% in 2015.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”