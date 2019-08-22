AAA Carolinas projects 25-cent lower gas prices
AAA Carolinas said Thursday it is projecting at least a 25-cent per gallon decline in unleaded gas prices after the Labor Day holiday.
That means local regular unleaded gas price could drift to the $2.05 to $2.15 range based on current prices.
The national gas price average, which is already 15 cents cheaper than in early July, is poised to continue pushing lower due to several factors. Those include: less expensive crude oil prices; typical drop-off in gasoline demand after Labor Day; and the move to winter-blend gasoline.
AAA is forecasting crude oil prices between $50 and $60 a barrel in the fall, down from $60 to $75 a barrel a year ago. It said current domestic crude inventories are at 438.9 million barrels, up 31.5 million from a year ago.
AAA cautioned that hurricane season “has the potential to cause declining gas prices to shoot back up. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that 2019’s Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal, with 10 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes.
Cuts in incentive pay lower Culp execs’ compensation
Culp Inc. reported Thursday in a regulatory filing that its top executive, Franklin Saxon, had a slight increase in salary and a major drop in incentive pay during fiscal 2019.
Saxon, chairman and chief executive of the High Point company, received a 2.7% increase in salary to $441,857.
However, his incentive pay dropped from $396,019 to $45,000. The incentive pay was $1.04 million in fiscal 2017. Culp received 10% of his potential target for incentive pay.
Total compensation for Faxon was down 27% to $1.11 million.
Robert Culp IV, president and chief operating officer, received a 7% salary increase to $312,768 and $28,250 in incentive pay, compared with $213,226 a year ago. Total compensation was $609,392, down 23.2%.
Champion brand adds
Las Vegas retail store
Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear said Thursday it is expanding its retail presence with its first store in Las Vegas.
It is the sixth store including those in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.
The official grand opening at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. will take place Saturday. The 1,400-square-foot store is located inside Fashion Show in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.
F.N.B. board declares 12-cent dividend
The board of directors of F.N.B. Corp,, based in Pittsburgh, declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 4.
F.N.B. expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.