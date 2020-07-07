Peters Development pays $1.2M for High Point center

Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $1.2 million to buy Main Street Square Shopping Center in High Point.

The center is at 805 N. Main St. and consists of 21,500 square feet of retail space and 50% occupancy. The property is on two acres next door to the new public library, a block from the Children’s Museum and within a half a mile from High Point University.

The sellers were Siceloff Oil Co. and Triple Land Co., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filings.

On June 23, Peters Development spent $700,000 to purchase two downtown High Point properties at 200 Gatewood Ave. and 400 N. Elm St. In December, Peters spent $2.4 million to buy a medical provider site at 218 Gatewood Ave.

In October, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.

In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. It has been renamed Peters Plaza.

Richard Craver

Local NTB retail property sells for $2.28 million

A Los Angeles commercial real-estate group has spent $2.28 million to buy the 0.87-acre site of a National Tire & Battery retail store in northwest Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 5,838-square-foot property at 2481 Fairlawn Court is MCMB-TSTK LLC, while the seller is NTW LLC of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Richard Craver

Wake Forest gains OK for Davidson dialysis center

A dialysis center affiliated with Wake Forest University has received approval to open a $4.36 million facility in north Davidson County, according to N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

A certificate of need was approved for North Davidson Dialysis Center at 295 Millers Creek Drive in Winston-Salem. The center is moving 12 dialysis stations from Thomasville Dialysis Center.

State health regulators also approved the Matthews Medical Center of Novant Health Inc. adding up to 20 acute-care beds and one operating room.

The hospital can now have up to 174 acute-care beds and up to 10 operating rooms.

Richard Craver

