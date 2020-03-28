Clemmons company temporarily laying off 30
A Clemmons business, Awning Innovations, is laying off 30 employees temporarily, according to a WARN Act notice filed Thursday with the N.C. Commerce Department. The notice was filed by its parent company, Image One LLC.
The business at 6325 Clementine Drive says it informed employees of the layoffs on Wednesday with an effective date of March 20. The layoffs are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The notice makes the employees eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits and likely federal benefits of up to $600 a week from the $2 trillion federal stimulus package.
7-Eleven sells 2nd Forsyth convenience store site
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain has sold a second property in Forsyth County, getting $460,000 for the site at 2375 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. The store was closed in May 2018.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, the buyer is Filothei LLC of Clemmons. Alexander and John Kazakos are listed as the company’s organizers in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The buyers appear to have gotten a major bargain for the 1.2-acre property containing a 2,568-square-foot building. It had been listed on LoopNet with an asking price of $1.3 million.
A group affiliated with the Dairi-O Winston-Salem restaurant chain paid $1.58 million on March 20 to buy the former 7-Eleven convenience store property at 5916 University Parkway.
Dairi-O has declined to comment about its plans for the site, which has had all gasoline tanks and pumps removed. It has a restaurant in Rural Hall at 6401 University Parkway.
Truliant limits in-branch interactions
Truliant Federal Credit Union will operate its branches on an appointment-only basis beginning Monday as part of its evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The limitation on inside customer transactions comes from Truliant adhering to stay-at-home orders made by government officials locally and statewide.
The orders allow industry sectors deemed critical, including credit unions, to remain open.
Lobby hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.
Appointments will be confirmed the day prior and are available for account openings, loan applications, loan closings and other service requests needing in-person assistance.
Drive-thru lanes will continue with their normal operational hours.
Kontoor draws $475M from line of credit
Kontoor Brands Inc. said Thursday it is drawing significantly from its line of credit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kontoor Brands Inc., based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, said it has gained $475 million from its revolving line of credit “to increase financial flexibility, strengthen the company’s near-term cash position and provide additional funding for working capital.”
Kontoor also withdrew its initial fiscal 2020 guidance.
Kontoor’s initial fiscal 2020 guidance on March 5 included a flat projection for revenue after adjusting for continuing restructuring changes that are expected to contribute to a year-over-year decline in the first half.
Fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings were projected in the range of $3.55 to $3.65, down from $3.84 in fiscal 2019.
