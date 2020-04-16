Triad airports to gain federal stimulus funds
Piedmont Triad International Airport will receive $16.42 million in federal funding from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem is scheduled to receive $157,000.
The funds are designed to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The PTI funding is the sixth largest of the 72 airports in the state gaining stimulus assistance. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was first at $135.57 million, representing nearly 48% of the overall $284.7 million awarded to N.C. airports.
Other airports in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina receiving federal funds are: Burlington-Alamance ($69,000); Lexington ($69,000); North Wilkesboro ($69,000); Asheboro ($30,000); Elkin ($30,000); Jefferson ($30,000); Mount Airy/Surry County ($30,000); and Reidsville ($30,000).
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $51M
A Virginia residential real-estate group has spent $51 million to buy the Abbington Place apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is an affiliate of Capital Square of Glen Allen, Va. The seller is an affiliate of Ginkgo Residential LLC of Charlotte.
The 344-unit complex was built in 1997 and renovated in January 2017.
Allegiant delays start of service at Concord airport
Allegiant Travel Co. said Tuesday it has put on hold plans to begin operations at Concord-Padgett International Airport as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry.
The Las Vegas airline provides service from Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro to airports in the Daytona Beach and St. Petersburg, Fla., markets.
Other airports affected by the delay are Des Moines (Iowa) International Airport, Hobby Airport in Houston and Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS).
Allegiant has withdrawn fiscal 2020 financial guidance following an April 7 regulatory filing in which it projected a 40% to 45% drop in revenue for March. The airline projects reducing airline capacity by 80% to 90% during April and May, with additional schedule reductions to come for the summer travel season.
The company said it is reviewing term sheets for the federal Payroll Support Grant program and loan assistance under the CARES Act, in addition to exploring other financing alternatives. Nearly 700 Allegiant employees — 15% of its workforce — have taken voluntary 60-day furloughs at half pay with full benefits intact.
Stratford Industrial Park site sells for $550,000
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate group has spent $550,000 to purchase an industrial building in Stratford Industrial Park, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 12,000-square-foot building is on a 1.96-acre site at 2511 Empire Drive.
The buyer is GTE Properties LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller is DGH Enterprises LLC of Walnut Cove.
