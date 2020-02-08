Atrium Health raises minimum wage
Atrium Health, which is in negotiations with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for a large-scale collaboration, said Thursday it is increasing its minimum wage by $1 to $13.50 an hour.
The raise affects about 10,000 employees and represents a $10.8 million annual expense. The healthcare system has raised its minimum wage by 86% since 2012.
Atrium said it remains committed to a $15 minimum wage in 2021.
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist have said they are jointly “creating a next-generation academic health-care system” headlined by a Charlotte medical school campus debuting in 2021 or 2022.
Wake Forest Baptist raised its minimum wage to $12.50 an hour in November 2018 for 9% of its workforce, or about 1,460 employees. Wake Forest Baptist said the increase is part of “an overall goal to progressively increase the living wage to at least $15 an hour over the next several years.”
In August 2018, Novant Health Inc. increased to a $12.50 minimum wage, affecting 2,300 Triad employees.
Richard Craver
Myfrii completes rebranding and redesign
ZorAbility, a Winston-Salem advisory and investment-strategy firm for franchise brands, said Thursday it has completed its full-scale rebrand of the restaurant myfrii.
ZorAbility was founded in 2016 by Sam Ballas, president and chief executive of East Coast Wings and Grill.
Formerly known as GetFried, myfrii is a fast casual franchise that took restructuring changes that include refining its site-selection efforts for locations, and enhancing its menu offerings. The plan is to open its first stores in North Carolina.
Myfrii is adding boneless wings and a handful of sauces from East Coast Wings.
Oreck franchisee changes name to Carolina Vacuums
The owners of the Oreck Vacuum franchisee stores in the Carolinas have changed the name of their business to Carolina Vacuums & More.
The owners said the name change reflects an expanded selection of vacuums and products for the home that besides Oreck includes: Miele canisters and uprights, Riccar vacuums, Boneco HEPA air purifiers and fans, cleaning products, mops, floor scrubbers, carpet dry cleaning machines, and Maison Berger lamps.
Stores are located in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh, Cary, Mooresville, Concord, Charlotte, Asheville and Greenville, S.C.
Richard Craver
Fifth Third Bancorp closes two Charlotte branches
Fifth Third Bancorp has informed the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of its plans to close 24 branches, including two in North Carolina, as part of downsizing initiative that occurred in January.
The N.C. branches are at 2001 Shiloh Church Road in Davidson and 205 N. Main St. in Troutman.
Although the majority of the branches that were closed were in Fifth Third’s home market of Ohio, other affected states included Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.
