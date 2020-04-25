Truist gains another delay in filing legal response
Truist Financial Corp. has received permission from a federal judge to delay from Friday to May 15 its response to the latest Truliant Federal Credit Union legal filing in a trademark-infringement lawsuit.
Truliant filed its complaint June 17 against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 6. Truist’s headquarters is in Charlotte and its community/banking hub in Winston-Salem.
Truliant has narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces that it shares with the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
Truliant’s latest request, submitted Feb. 11, asks a federal judge to halt the rollout of Truist marketing and signage. Truliant has agreed to support Truist’s motion to extend its response.
The delay request was agreed to by Truliant and recognizes the effect of the COVID-19 virus on proceeding with completing the discovery period.
Truliant said it has nearly completed its production of responsive documents, and all depositions have been scheduled to be conducted by video during the weeks of April 20 and April 27.
Richard Craver
Caterpillar establishes $3.87 billion line of credit
Caterpillar Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it had formed a short-term line of credit for up to $3.87 billion with four financial institutions.
The line of credit was established Tuesday with Citibank, BofA Securities Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank and Société Générale.
The line of credit expires Dec. 31. It is available for general corporate purposes. Caterpillar has not drawn on the line of credit as of the filing.
Under the terms of the loan, Caterpillar is required “to maintain consolidated net worth not less than $9 billion at all times.”
Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp posts 12.1% jump in Q1 profit
Surrey Bancorp reported Friday having a 12.1% increase in first-quarter net income to $1.06 million. The Mount Airy bank had diluted earnings of 25 cents, up 2 cents from a year ago.
Loan revenue was down 3.1% to $3.08 million. The bank took a loan-loss provision of $108,000, compared with $63,000 a year ago. Fee income was up 11.4% to $701,000.
Richard Craver
American National posts 42.3% gain in first quarter
American National Bancshares Inc. reported this week a 42.3% increase in first-quarter net income even with a massive increase in its provision for loan losses.
Diluted earnings were up 8 cents to 77 cents.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank reported taking a $953,000 provision, compared with $16,000 a year ago. The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Even with the provision increase, loan revenue rose 26% to just under $19 million. Fee revenue increased 30.2% to $4.5 million. The bank said it approved 1,321 federal Paycheck Protection Program applications — 96% of those it received — for a combined $228 million loan commitment.
Richard Craver
