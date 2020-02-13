Egger Wood Products plans Feb. 22 job fair event
Egger Wood Products, which is preparing to open a $500 million manufacturing campus near Lexington, will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years.
The company has hired about 225 employees.
Egger said bulk of the 125 job openings are for forklift drivers, installation assistants, machine operators, maintenance technicians, controls technicians and machine lubrication technicians.
Particleboard manufacturing production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2020.
The project is the first large development in the Davidson County-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood.
Egger is taking applications for its next apprenticeship training program through March 13. To apply for open positions or the apprenticeship program, go to https://egger.bamboohr.com/jobs/.
Richard Craver
UTC-Raytheon deal may get EU answer by Feb. 28
European Union anti-trust officials are expected to decide by Feb. 28 whether it will approve United Technologies Corp.’s acquisition of Raytheon.
According to Reuters, the EU antitrust watchdog can clear the deal with or without concessions during its preliminary review, or open a five-month long investigation into the deal if it has deep concerns.
UTC has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division.
The megadeal, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion.
UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
Richard Craver
Downtown Winston-Salem properties sell for $1.6M
Two downtown Winston-Salem properties that include the site of Triad Produce Inc., have been bought for a combined $1.6 million to a Winston-Salem group.
The buyer is IH-850 Trade LLC, which has James Perkins listed as member and organizer in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s website. The seller is 549 Brookwood LLC of Winston-Salem.
The properties are: 848 N. Trade St., a 0.92-acre lot that sold for $575,000; and 850 N. Trade St., a 1.3-acre site with a 19,678-square-foot building that sold for $1.02 million.
Triad Produce is based at 848 North Trade.
Richard Craver
Catalyst Biosciences plans common stock offering
Catalyst Biosciences Inc., a South San Francisco biopharmaceutical company, said in a regulatory filing Thursday it is offering shares of its common stock in a public offering.
All shares being offered are held by Catalyst.
The offering comes about two months after Catalyst entered into a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc. on a potential treatment for a form of age-related macular degeneration.
In 2015, Catalyst acquired Targacept Inc. of Winston-Salem. With Targacept providing $92 million in cash to Catalyst, Targacept shareholders own 42% of Catalyst’s shares and eventually could have a 57% capital stake.
Investors responded to the offering announcement Thursday by sending the share price down as much as 22.6% before closing off 18.6%, or by $1.49, to $6.56. The 52-week share price range is $4.52 to $10.84.
