Winston-Salem area home prices slip in February
Home prices in the Winston-Salem area dipped slightly during February, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported this week.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 5.17% year over year in January compared with being up 5.58% in January and 6.14% in December.
The Winston-Salem MSA had the second highest increase in home prices in February among North Carolina’s five main metro areas. CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 5% in February, compared with 5.66% in January and 6.14% in December.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased year over year 6.41% in February, 4.92% in January and 3.75% in December.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.44% in February, 5.54% in January and 4.04% in December.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands, Raytheon switch to virtual meetings
Hanesbrands Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. have joined the trend of shifting their annual shareholder meetings to an online format.
Hanesbrands will conduct its meeting at 8 a.m. April 28.
Raytheon will hold its meeting at 8 a.m. April 27.
Raytheon is the surviving company following United Technologies Corp’s purchase of Raytheon that was completed April 3.
Richard Craver
Culp CEO elected as temporary board member
Culp Inc. said in a regulatory filing Friday that Robert Culp “Iv” IV, its chief executive, has been elected to its board of directors, effective Wednesday.
Culp was appointed to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board.
His term will expire either on Sept. 30 — the date for the 2020 shareholder meeting — or until a successor has been elected.
Culp became chief executive of the High Point company on Jan. 1.
Richard Craver
Downtown Elkin group gains national grant
Main Street America, a subsidiary of the National Trust for the Historic Preservations, announced Friday it has selected Elkin as one of three North Carolina communities to participate in Façade Improvement grant program.
The program is funded through a $746,900 grant from the National Park Service.
The program “seeks to demonstrate the power of coordinated, small-scale façade improvements on local economies, reinvigorate the image of downtown districts and attract private capital investment.”
The Downtown Elkin Historic District is the recipient of the grant. The other recipients are Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. and Lenoir Main Street.
Each community will receive funds to award between two and nine grants to local Main Street businesses in amounts up to $25,000.
Richard Craver
Kingsdown converts production to hospital beds
Luxury bedding manufacturer Kingsdown said Thursday it is shifting production at three facilities, including Mebane, to making hospital bed mattresses for use in health care facilities, temporary health care outposts and treatment facilities to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other two plants are in Canada.
The company said it projects that 40% of workers at the three plants will be able to keep their jobs through the initiative.
Richard Craver
