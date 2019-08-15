BAT gains regulatory OK to buy vaping company
British American Tobacco Plc said Wednesday it has received approval from the South African Competition Commission for the acquisition of Twisp, a South African vaping products company.
The transaction is expected to be complete in October.
Twisp is the largest, multi-channel distributor of vaping products and flavors in South Africa. It has close to 70 dedicated stores nationally in prime locations, nationwide retailer distribution and a modern e-commerce platform.
BAT leads the vaping category in Europe and has a strong presence in the U.S. through its ownership of Reynolds American Inc. and No. 2-selling e-cigarette Vuse.
BAT said the acquisition allows BAT to expand its geographical presence in a key market with Twisp’s portfolio of innovative potentially reduced-risk products.
Twisp’s retail outlets will increase BAT’s existing retail footprint of 110 outlets in the United Kingdom, around 100 outlets in Germany, and 636 outlets in Poland.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $18.7M
The Hamptons at Country Park apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $18.7 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the property at 4515 Lawndale Drive is a consortium of six groups affiliated with Blackfin REI of Arlington, Va.
The seller is JP Hamptons LLC of Greensboro.
The complex, built in 1980, has 264 apartment units.
Richard Craver
Feds: Capital One suspect may have hacked others
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors say that a woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One may have hacked more than 30 other organizations.
Paige Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.
There is no evidence that the data was sold or distributed to others.
In a memorandum filed ahead of a detention hearing, rescheduled from Thursday to Aug. 22, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said servers found in Thompson’s bedroom contained data stolen from more than 30 unnamed companies, educational institutions and other entities.
Prosecutors said much of that data did not appear to contain personal identifying information.
Investigators are still working to identify the affected organizations.
Thompson’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.