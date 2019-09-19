Planet Fitness clubs sold to portfolio company
Private-equity group Argonne Capital Group LLC, based in Camp Hill, Pa., said Wednesday that portfolio company, National Fitness Partners has signed an agreement to buy 12 Planet Fitness clubs in the Triad.
The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. It continues National Fitness’ pattern of acquiring Planet Fitness properties in Delaware, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, where it owns 71 clubs.
The seller is GNT Holdings.
Planet Fitness has three clubs in Greensboro, two each in High Point and Winston-Salem and one each in Asheboro, Clemmons, Eden, Graham, Kernersville, Lexington and Thomasville.
Richard Craver
Ashley Furniture acquires ready-to-assembly plant
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. said Wednesday it has entered into the category of ready-to-assemble furniture through buying Homestar North America LLC’s facility in Statesville. Terms were not disclosed.
Ashley, which has more than 1,600 employees in Advance, said the purchase allows it to “expand its diverse offering with an additional lower price-point and packaging system geared around a timelier customer delivery process.”
The 309,620-square-foot facility will provide the capacity to produce more than 500 SKUs, which include the production of bedroom, entertainment, upholstered beds, occasional tables and home office furniture. The facility generates more than $50 million in annual sales.
Ashley plans to add a new product line at the plant with a contemporary design to attract first-time renters and home buyers.
The Statesville facility has a workforce of 180 workers, but may expand, company officials said.”
Richard Craver
Lenovo plant site in Guilford sells for $19.54M
An affiliate of Vornado Realty Trust has spent $19.54 million to purchase the Lenovo manufacturing plant in Rock Creek Center in eastern Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 21.73-acre Lenovo plant site is at 6540 Franz Warner Parkway in Whitsett. It was built in 2007.
The buyer is Charlotte Ind LL LLC of New York. The seller is 6540 Franz Warner Parkway LLC of Boca Raton, Fla. The sale was closed Sept. 12.
Lenovo, based in China, opened the 240,000-square-foot facility in 2008. It began laptop production in January 2014.
Richard Craver
Reynolds gains Fortune magazine honor
Reynolds American Inc. and its companies have been named as one of the top-ranked companies on Fortune magazine’s 2019 Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production.
The honor was disclosed Wednesday.
Reynolds said the honor recognizes its initiative “to foster a diverse and positive work environment, as well as its women of transformation initiative.”
It is the second consecutive year that Reynolds has received the honor.
Richard Craver
