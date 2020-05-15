Raleigh developer buys stake in downtown Winston-Salem project site
A Raleigh residential real-estate group has spent $2 million to buy a 34.7% interest in 14 lots near BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is Albermarle Properties LLC, an affiliate of AP Raleigh LLC. The seller is CCC The Easley LLC, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC, both of Raleigh. The sale was completed Wednesday.
The Chaucer affiliate paid $3.65 million on Sept. 23 to buy the lots from Brookstown Development Partners LLC, the company of ballpark developer Billy Prim.
The five-acre site is bounded by Broad, First and Second streets and crossed by Brookstown Avenue. It stands across the road from the Bee Safe structure that's now rising on the corner of First and Broad.
At that time, the Chaucer affiliate announced plans for a 277-unit apartment complex with 400 parking spaces. The Winston-Salem City Council approved the project Nov. 4.
Albermarle could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the site.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem apparel company gains $50,000 grant
NC IDEA said Thursday that a Winston-Salem startup company is one of six recipients of seed money from its spring2020 grant program worth $50,000 to each group.
The grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept, even if they are not yet profitable. The recipients were chosen after a three-month competitive application and selection process that drew 142 applications.
Unbox the Dress of Winston-Salem was describe as “the modern, sustainable and emotionally-rewarding solution enabling millions of women to redesign their wedding gowns into modern heirlooms.
The other recipients are Arpio and Home Lending Pal of Durham, Electronic Lab Logs of Wilmington, Natrx Inc.of Raleigh and ShyftAuto of Winterville.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $42 million
A Massachusetts residential real-estate firm has spent $42 million to buy the Plantation at Pleasant Ridge apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The complex at 1198 Pleasant Ridge Road has 228 units.
The buyer is West Shore Pleasant Ridge LLC, an affiliate of West Shore LLC of Boston. The seller is Plantation at Pleasant Ridge LLC of Greensboro.
The sale is one of the largest in the Triad in an apartment complex buying spree, mostly by out-of-state purchasers, over the past two years.
On Tuesday, affiliates of Priderock Capital Partners LLC of West Palm Beach, Fla., paid $51.5 million to buy the Bridford Lake apartment complex in Greensboro. That complex at 1404 Bridford Parkway sits on 27.65 acres and contains 328 units.
Richard Craver
BB&T Insurance subsidiary McGriff buys Wilson health company
McGriff, a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, said Thursday it has acquired Peak Health, a provider of workplace health and wellness programs based in Wilson.
Peak Health offers onsite, nurse-administered health assessments and individual wellness coaching with the goal of improving employee well-being and reducing employer health care costs.
Peak’s 50-member staff will join McGriff’s Health & Welfare and Wellness Consulting division.
On Wednesday, McGriff Insurance Services Inc. and McGriff, Seibels & Williams Inc., the retail insurance subsidiaries of BB&T Insurance Holdings, rebranded its corporate name to McGriff.
The consolidated McGriff organization includes more than 130 offices across the US, with more than 3,800 teammates.
