Greensboro car dealership furloughs 95 employees
The Asbury Automotive Group has furloughed at least 95 employees in Guilford County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group filed six separate WARN Act notices Thursday about the Greensboro facilities with the N.C. Commerce Department, along with two involving facilities in Cumberland County and one in Durham County.
All of the furloughs involve Crown-branded dealerships off West Wendover Avenue. The largest involves 26 employees at the Crown Honda operation in Greensboro. The rest are Nissan (22), Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (18), BMW (16), Acura (7) and Volvo (6).
The furloughs went into effect April 3 and were considered to be temporary. The notices were filed to help make the affected employees eligible for state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
The Fayetteville Crown dealerships affected are Ford (24) and Dodge Ram (14), while the Durham Crown dealership is Honda of Southpoint (57).
In separate WARN notices, Cox Automotive reported it is furloughing 279 employees at its Statesville dealership and 123 at its Kenly dealership in Johnston County.
Richard Craver
Raytheon faces SEC, Justice probes into Middle East actions
Raytheon Technologies Corp. said in a first-quarter financial regulatory filing last week that legacy Raytheon Co. has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
United Technologies Corp. completed its purchase of Raytheon Co. on April 3, choosing to use Raytheon Technologies Corp. as its corporate name and brand. The deal was valued at $130 billion when completed.
The SEC said it was “seeking information in connection with an investigation into whether there were improper payments made by Thales-Raytheon Systems, (legacy) Raytheon or anyone acting on their behalf in connection with TRS or Raytheon contracts in certain Middle East countries since 2014.”
During the first quarter, the U.S. Justice Department told legacy Raytheon it had opened a parallel investigation.
Raytheon said it “maintains a rigorous anti-corruption compliance program, is cooperating fully with the SEC’s inquiry, and is examining whether there has been any conduct that is in violation of Raytheon policy.”
“Based on the information available to date, we do not believe the results of this inquiry will have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.”
Richard Craver
