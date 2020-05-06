Hotel Equities hired to manage Hotel Indigo
Mayfair Street Partners LLC, owner and operator of Hotel Indigo in downtown Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it has hired Hotel Equities of Atlanta to serve as the boutique hotel’s management firm.
The hotel is the anchor tenant in the historic Pepper at 104 W. 4th St. Hotel Equities will take over the day-to-day operations and management.
Hotel Equities is nearing completion of the downtown Courtyard by Marriott property, a five-story, 126-room at 640 W. Fourth St. The $18 million hotel is scheduled to debut in June.
Hotel Equities is part of the ownership group that bought the Courtyard by Marriott property for $8.48 million in August. Hotel Equities will manage that property as well.
Richard Craver
Higher loan-loss provision lowers M&F’s profit
M&F Bancorp Inc. reported Tuesday that an increased provision for loan losses and higher expenses contributed to an 80% decline in first-quarter net income to $38,000.
The Durham bank has a branch in east Winston-Salem.
The bank took a $108,000 provision, compared with recovering $35,000 a year ago. Expenses increased 9% to just under $2.7 million.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
“Based on a projection of a deteriorating economy and projected higher unemployment, we decided to increase our allowance for loan losses, which reduced our net income for the quarter,” James Sills III, the bank’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Going forward, we expect slower loan demand and lower yield on loans and pressure on net interest income in the near term.”
Loan income excluding the provision was up 4.1% to $2.15 million. Fee income rose 26.9 to $584,000, led by a 40.5% jump in service charges fees to $361,000.
Wells Fargo receives outstanding CRA rating
Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that its retail bank unit received an “outstanding” rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation, which covers the years 2012 to 2018.
Established by Congress in 1977, the act encourages banks to meet the credit needs of all segments of the communities where and with whom they do business, including low- and moderate-income populations and individuals.
In 2017, Wells Fargo received an exam rating of outstanding, but its final rating was downgraded to “needs to improve” due to past legal issues.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands board declares 15-cent dividend
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable June 9 to shareholders registered as of May 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.