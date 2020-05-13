Ashley Furniture launches hiring initiative for Davie plant
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. launched Monday its latest hiring marketing campaign for its massive Advance manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance.
The company, the largest U.S. home furnishings manufacturer and retailer, wants to hire at 100 full-time employees where it already has more than 1,600 workers.
“The company is looking to fill these positions as soon as possible, due to increased demand in sales of home furnishings,” Ashley said.
For more information, go to https://www.indeed.com/q-Ashley-Furniture-jobs.html.
Richard Craver
Impairment charge leads to Tanger’s first-quarter loss
The taking of a $45.7 million impairment charge related to a Massachusetts shopping center contributed to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. reported Tuesday a $27.4 million loss for the first quarter.
The Greensboro company had $61.7 million in net income a year ago.
Tanger had a 30 cents earnings loss, compared with diluted earnings of 66 cents a year ago.
The company had a $43.4 million gain, worth 44 cents in diluted earnings from selling four outlet centers during the first quarter of 2019.
When excluding the impairment charge, adjusted earnings were 17 cents.
Tanger said it intends to pay a 35.75-cent dividend on its common stock on Friday.
However, it is suspending temporarily future quarterly dividends to save about $35 million a quarter.
Tanger said it provided all tenants with the option of deferring all April and May rents interest free to January and February 2021.
Kitchen renovation franchise opens in Triad
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company, has opened an office in the Triad with franchisee Peter Mahoney.
The company, based in Aberdeen, S.D., serves residential and commercial customers that include wood reconditioning, custom cabinetry and cabinet revitalization, painting and refacing.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up, go to www.kitchentuneup.com or call 336-970-3419.
Richard Craver
Charlotte company gains $15M state grant for Stanly move
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., which plans to move its foundry operation from Charlotte to Stanly County, was awarded a state Job Maintenance and Capital Development Fund grant to support the relocation.
The grant is worth up to $15 million.
The company said the $325 million project will include modernizing its production of cast iron soil pipe, fittings and castings.
The company’s pending move is expected to free up land in uptown Charlotte for a potential new stadium for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
It pledges to retain at least 1,050 jobs in North Carolina, with at least 400 being based in Stanly.
The facility, sitting on 428 acres in Oakboro. is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2024. The average annual wage for the jobs in Stanly would be $47,895, compared with an average wage of $34,211.
The agreement also requires the company to maintain average wage of at least 140% of the average county wage at its other two North Carolina locations in Mecklenburg and Union counties.
Charlotte Pipe also has been awarded a One North Carolina Fund grant of $500,000.
