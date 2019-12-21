Insteel’s chief financial officer to resign
Insteel Industries Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that Michael Gazmarian, its chief financial officer and treasurer, is leaving the company “to pursue other opportunities.”
Insteel said it will immediately initiate “a comprehensive search for his successor” and that Gazmarian will participate in the process and continue his duties during the leadership transition.
Gazmarian has worked at Insteel since 1994. For fiscal 2018, Gazmarian received $328,896 in salary, $394,615 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.13 million.
Richard Craver
PTI nominated for best U.S. small airport contest
Piedmont Triad International Airport said Friday it has been nominated in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.
The Greensboro airport is among 20 candidates in the Best Small Airport category.
The winner will be chosen based on the number of votes they have when the contest ends at noon Jan. 13. Users can vote once per day on each of their web-enabled devices.
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority officials have created a Facebook event page for the contest. The contest winners will be announced Jan. 24.
Richard Craver
Courtyard by Marriott property sells for $6.72M
The Courtyard by Marriott property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $6.72 million to a Greensboro hospital company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 2.95-acre property at 1600 Westbrook Plaza Drive is Mansa Hospitality Winston LLC, an affiliate of Mansa Hospitality LLC.
The seller is Apple Eight N.C. LP of Richmond, Va.
Richard Craver
Local healthcare property sells for $3.18M
A Winston-Salem healthcare property has been sold to a Virginia group for $3.18 million, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the Shuler Health Care facility at 250 Pitts St. is Star Care Network Inc. of Chantilly, Va. The seller is GSKW Properties LLC.
Richard Craver
