Toys & Co. closes Winston-Salem store
The Toys & Co. store at Thruway Shopping Center recently closed at 406 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Company official could not be reached for comment about the closing decision.
The family-owned-and-operated retailer opened the Winston-Salem store in 2014.
The stores at Friendly Center in Greensboro (opened in 1977) and Cotswold Village Shopping Center in Charlotte (opened in 2007) remain open. The company also has an online presence at www.ToysAndCo.com.
Richard Craver
HondaJet Elite gains Chinese certification
Honda Aircraft Co. said Monday that its HondaJet Elite aircraft has received type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. HondaJet Elite deliveries in the region will begin this year.
The HondaJet Elite holds type certifications from the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe, Mexico, Brazil, India, Japan and Canada.
The HondaJet fleet is comprised of more than 130 aircraft.
The company announced Wednesday a $15.5 million expansion near a vast field that will be the site of the 82,000-square-foot building the company will add to its campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company said the new building will bring its investment at the airport to $245 million. Although no new employees will be added to the roughly 1,500 already working at PTI, the facility will allow Honda to expand production.
Richard Craver
Profit jumps 21.1% for
Blue Ridge Bankshares
Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. reported Friday a 21.1% increase in second-quarter net income to just under $2.8 million.
Earnings per share were 73 cents, down 11 cents from a year ago.
The bank had $534,000 in merger-related expenses in the quarter. It announced May 14 plans to spend $42.5 million to buy Virginia Community Bankshares Inc. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter.
Blue Ridge, based in Luray, Va., said that it would move its headquarters to Charlottesville, Va., as part of the purchase. Blue Ridge has operations in Greensboro under the Carolina State Bank brand.
Loan revenue rose 19.7% to $9.2 million. The provision for loan losses more than doubled to $895,000. Fee revenue jumped from $3.92 million a year ago to $9.28 million.
Expenses increased by 73.8% to $15 million.
Richard Craver