Kontoor reached another zero-waste goal
Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday it has achieved a zero-waste designation for all of its owned distribution centers in North America, including its facility in Mocksville that employs nearly 400 employees.
The Greensboro jean apparel manufacturer said the designation signifies that at least 95% of the waste from these facilities is being diverted from landfills through recycling, composting and reuse.
The latest distribution center to earn the zero-waste designation is in Mexico City. Besides Mocksville, Kontoor facilities with the designation are in El Paso, Texas, Hackleburg, Ala., Luray, Va. and Seminole, Okla.
Kontoor said its goal is to reach a zero-waste designation for its global distribution centers. It has similar efforts for reducing waste in product design, operations at Kontoor-owned manufacturing facilities, retail stores and corporate offices.
Richard Craver
Clemmons senior living facility has new operator
Cadence Living, a senior housing owner, developer and operator based in Scottsdale, Ariz., said Monday it will take over management and operations for a senior living community in Clemmons.
Cadence has taken over the Carillon Assisted Living facility at 1165 S. Peace Haven Road, across the street from the Jerry Long YMCA. The 37,500-square foot facility has 96 beds.
Cadence also acquired senior living communities in Huntersville, Mint Hill and Mooresville in the Charlotte metro area and in Garner, north Raleigh and Wake Forest in the Raleigh metro area.
Auto parts store site sells for $2.27 million
The property site of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.27 million to a San Diego commercial real-estate company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is MDC NC2 LP, an affiliate of Realty Income Corp. The seller is Hutton Team LLC of Chattanooga, Tenn.
The 1.03-acre property is at 1088 Glennview Drive at its intersection at Union Cross Road.
Richard Craver
Dyehard lands Fiesta Bowl merchandising contracts
Dyehard Fan Supply, an event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company, said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to handle operations for the Fiesta Bowl organization.
That includes the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl between Air Force and Washington State at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Dyehard will sell merchandise for both gameday and online for both bowls.
It also will provide merchandise delivery to suites of pre-ordered or game-day purchased items.
Dyehard is owned by Teall Capital Partners, a private equity company based in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.
