YMCA of Northwest N.C. sells Clemmons tract
The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has sold a 1.37-acre site off Peace Haven Road in Clemmons to a Raleigh group for $650,000.
The property is identified as Lot 1 at Jessie Village Drive, a vacant tract between the YMCA and Peace Haven Village shopping center that’s anchored by Publix.
The buyer is OC-DMC LLC, an affiliate of Davis Moore Capital that has offices in Charlotte and the Triangle. It has a focus on developing health-care and life-sciences properties. Davis could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the site.
Richard Craver
North State shareholders OK $240M sale to Segra
North State Telecommunications Corp. said Wednesday that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved its $240 million sale to Charlotte fiber-optic network company Segra. The all-cash deal was announced Dec. 9.
North State, based in High Point, provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville. It was founded as High Point Telephone Exchange in 1895 and has 396 employees.
Segra is an affiliate of MTN Infrastructure TopCo Inc. Segra will pay $80 in cash per share for Class A and Class B NorthState stock, as well as assuming certain debt.
The deal is expected to close in either the second or third quarter, and still requires regulatory approvals.
Cone debuts women’s and children’s center
Cone Health debuted Wednesday its Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital. The $100 million center officially opens Feb. 23.
Women’s Hospital staff and physicians, along with dozens of former patients and community members, helped design the 195,670- square-foot addition.
For example, labor and delivery rooms feature hidden lights that drop from the ceiling only when needed. Patient rooms have pass-throughs for meals and supplies, meaning fewer interruptions.
The neonatal intensive-care unit features 45 private rooms.
Richard Craver
Insteel board declares 3-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 27 to shareholders registered as of March 13.
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace gains contract extension
Collins Aerospace Systems said Wednesday it has signed a five-year agreement, valued at $200 million, to service air-management and electric-power components for Japan Airlines’ fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft.
The agreement with JAL, which builds on a 14-year relationship between the two organizations, now includes a total of 51 aircraft through 2025.
Collins has about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem and about 2,500 overall in North Carolina.
