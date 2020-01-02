Cost Plus World Market Winston-Salem to close
Cost Plus World Market at 1075 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem will close Jan. 25.
A public relations manager for Cost Plus World Market could not be reached for comment about the reason for the closing.
A voicemail message at the Winston-Salem store says that the store has started liquidation deals on such items as furniture and décor, accessories, gifts and gourmet food.
Cost Plus World Market, which is based in California, sells a variety of goods that are imported from more than 50 countries around the world, according to the retailer’s website.
King Pizza Hut property sells for $849,000
The Pizza Hut property in King has been sold for $849,000 to a Rhode Island commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 1.19-acre property at 213 Vesta St. is an affiliate of American Realty Capital of Newport, R.I.
The seller is Starwood PH Properties LLC of Wichita, Kan.
First Citizens completes Entegra purchase
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. said Wednesday it has completed its $219.8 million purchase of Entegra Financial Corp., effective Tuesday.
First Citizens, based in Raleigh, will gain 15 branches and $1.42 billion in total assets.
It will divest three branches in western North Carolina to Select Bank & Trust Co. of Dunn, N.C. by July.
With the Entegra purchase, First Citizens operates more than 550 branches in 19 states and has $37 billion in total assets.
Washington state sues J&J over opioid crisis
SEATTLE — Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction.
The multinational company that supplies raw materials used to make opiates drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of opioids to the point where there was more than a two-week supply of daily doses for every person in the state, the lawsuit says.
“The human toll is staggering,” state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference.
The lawsuit, which seeks civil penalties and damages, was filed in King County Superior Court. It says the company violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act, was negligent and a public nuisance.
