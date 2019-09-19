Winston-Salem storage property sells for $6.65M
A California-based storage company has spent $6.65 million to buy the Assured Self Storage facility at 4191 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is PS NC III LP, an affiliate of Public Storage of Glendale, Calif. The seller is Assured Storage of Winston-Salem LLC of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.
The property consists of 3.84 acres and two buildings. The sale was completed Monday.
American National to open local branch on Monday
American National Bank & Trust Co. plans to open its first Winston-Salem branch at 9 a.m. Monday at 22 Miller St.
There will be a ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Trent Wall has been named as the bank’s Winston-Salem market president. Wall, a Winston-Salem native, has worked in the local banking community for more than 15 years.
American National, based in Danville, Va., has 27 branches and two loan production offices in North Carolina and Virginia. There are three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
Price Commercial has ownership change
Price Commercial Properties, based in High Point, said that Marc DeLille and Alex Field, longtime managing agents with the firm, have purchased the company.
Ed Price, who founded Price Commercial Properties in 2001, will remain an active member of the company, which will retain its original name.
The sale does not affect Price’s residential business, Ed Price and Associates.
DeLille and Field will be co-managers of the firm, which will retain all staff members, including seven brokers.
Field has been with the firm since 2010 and has been a licensed broker in the Triad since 2006. DeLille joined the firm in 2017 and has been a licensed broker working in the Triad since 2010.
Price Commercial Properties is a full-service brokerage firm working with buyers/sellers and landlords/tenants in locating and selling showroom, office, industrial and retail properties.
GCG Wealth Management opens Greensboro office
GCG Wealth Management, an independent, regional financial services firm, said it has opened an office at 717 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
The Greensboro office will have up to 12 financial advisers, five of which officially joined from Wells Fargo Private Client Group — Clay Craven, George Harris, Garrett Mullins, Shell York and Billy Ricketts,
Overall, GCG manages more than $1 billion of client assets and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning and tax management. It has seven offices in the Carolinas.
BAT, Gildan retain listings on sustainability indices
British American Tobacco Plc and Gildan Activewear Inc. said this week they have been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index was established in September 2005 to track the performance of companies from Canada and the United States that lead the field in terms of corporate sustainability.
It is BAT’s 18th consecutive listing, while it is Gildan’s seventh consecutive year on the indices
