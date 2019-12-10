Startups receive Velocity prize awards
A Winston-Salem business startup focused on photography technology innovations placed first Monday in the Center for Creative Economy’s fourth annual Velocity Creative Accelerator initiative.
Live Furnish, which also has operations in New Delhi, India, received a $25,000 award. The company’s entry submission cited how “it has reinvented how home furnishings and textile companies bring their products to life in photographs.”
The initiative required each of the 10 entrants to complete a nine-week entrepreneur education program that refined their business plan before making a presentation to investors.
Started two years ago, Live Furnish is a participant in the Winston Starts Explore program. Live Furnish also received a $5,000 technology services award.
The $15,000 award for second place went to Tokyn of Winston-Salem, which assists gamers in discovering new games at wholesale prices and connects local like-minded players through the company’s app.
Placing third with a $10,000 award was Elevate, founded by Mike Schmid of Winston-Salem. The company helps orthotic practitioners provide the best care by using data, software and 3D printing to create hyper-customized orthotics that fit athletes. Both Tokyn and Elevate will join the Winston Starts Explore program.
Hanes Geo Components buys Pa. manufacturer
Hanes Geo Components said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Morehouse Dickey Co., a geosynthetics and mine ventilation manufacturing and supply company headquartered in Bethel Park, Pa. Terms were not disclosed.
Johnston, founded in 1902, was owned and operated by the Forse family. It distributes geosynthetic fabrics, grids and erosion-control products in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The purchase allows Hanes to expand in those markets.
Hanes Geo Components is a business segment of Hanes Cos., a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett & Platt. Hanes has made at least eight business purchases in its sector since 2011.
Winston-Salem group buys Cummins property
A Winston-Salem group has spent $2.32 million to buy the Cummins Diesel property at 512 Teague St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Williams Development Group LLC. The seller is Repower Associates of Scarsdale, N.Y.
The 3.58-acre property is adjacent to Interstate 40.
CBL continues portfolio reduction initiative
CBL Properties said Monday it has continued its property divestiture and portfolio reduction initiative by selling a 15% interest in The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for $20.8 million to an affiliate of joint venture partner Horizon Group Properties.
The sales price included $11.4 million in debt. CBL and its joint venture partner both own 50% interest in the center. Net proceeds from the sale were used to reduce outstanding balances on the company’s line of credit.
CBL is the owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro. In September, a CBL affiliate sold the Dick’s Sporting Goods property, a 4.44-acre outparcel, for $10 million.
In July, another CBL affiliate sold the Barnes & Noble bookstore on the property of the closed Oak Hollow Mall in High Point for $2 million.
