Mobile-home park sold in Winston-Salem
The A&W Mobile Home Park in Winston-Salem has been sold to a Durham group for $750,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Jones Estates A&E LLC. The seller is A&W Mobile Home Park LLC.
The property at 3955 High Point Road is listed with 42 mobile-home sites by www.MHVillage.com.
Richard Craver
The Fields apartments sold in Greensboro
A Virginia residential real-estate group has spent $30.6 million to buy two apartment complexes in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The apartments are: The Fields Market Street at 2 Aspen Drive, which sold for $20.3 million; and The Fields Lakeview, a 136-unit complex at 101 Meadowood St., which sold for $10.3 million.
The buyers are REOF II Greensboro One LLC and REOF II Greensboro Two LLC. The sellers are affiliates of Rialto Capital Advisors LLC of Miami.
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace plans to expand operations
Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., said Monday it plans to open a new landing-systems facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and also expand its carbon brake manufacturing facility in Spokane, Wash.
Collins has about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem and about 2,500 overall in North Carolina.
At its new 110,000-square-foot facility in Fort Worth, Collins will perform wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, as well as landing-gear assembly. The company expects to create 40 jobs. It did not list a capital-investment projection.
In Spokane, Collins plans to invest $145 million to expand its existing carbon brake manufacturing facility by more than 50% by adding 75,000 square feet. The expansion is slated to begin in 2021 and result in 50 new jobs.
Richard Craver
Bassett executive pay up slightly in 2019
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reported Tuesday that Robert Spilman Jr., its chief executive and president, received a slight raise in salary for fiscal 2019, but little other compensation.
Spilman was paid $425,000 in salary, up 0.6%. He did not receive incentive pay for the second consecutive year. He also did not receive stock awards nor deferred compensation in 2019.
Spilman’s total compensation was $432,500, compared with just more than $1 million in 2018.
Bruce Cohenour, its chief sales officer, received a $1,667 raise to $355,000 and had $444,414 in total compensation.
Jack Hawn Jr., president of its Zenith Freight Lines subsidiary, was paid $311,000 in salary, unchanged from 2018, and $354,345 in total compensation.
Bassett will hold its 2020 shareholders meeting on March 11 in Bassett, Va. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
