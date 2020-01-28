Westridge Square shopping center sold
The Westridge Square shopping center off Battleground Avenue in Greensboro has been sold for $38.38 million to an Alabama commercial real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 213,193-square-foot shopping center at 3301-3391 Battleground Ave. is Select-Westridge LLC, an affiliate of McDonald Group Inc. of Birmingham, Ala.
The seller is Branch Westridge Associates LP, an affiliate of Branch Properties of Atlanta.
The shopping center has as anchor tenants Kohl’s and Harris Teeter with eight outparcels.
Wells Fargo board declares 51-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Wells Fargo & Co. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents.
The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 7.
Winston-Salem group buys Rock Creek area tract
An affiliate of Commercial Realty Advisors of Winston-Salem has spent $807,000 to buy a 2.65-acre lot in the Rock Creek area of Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property is at 1203 Rock Creek Dairy Road. The deal closed Friday.
The buyer is Medical Realty Advisors II LLC. The seller is Rock Creek Investments LLC of Greensboro.
Allen Tate opens Kernersville office
Allen Tate Cos. said Tuesday it has opened an office at 135 Church Lane in downtown Kernersville.
The office will serve as the base for several Allen Tate agents, including Brooke Cashion and Associates, one of the Triad’s top real-estate teams.
Allen Tate has served the Triad region since 2002, with nine office locations in Asheboro, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Winston-Salem.
3 Triad retail stores being converted to Gordmans
Gordmans, a Houston-based apparel and home-décor retailer, plans to convert two Peebles and one Goody’s store in the Triad to its brand by March 31.
The Peebles stores are at 1063 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville and 1033 Randolph St. in Thomasville’s Southgate Shopping Center.
The Goody’s store is at 1617 N. Bridge St. in Elkin.
Each store will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Interested applicants can apply at www.gordmans.com/careers or at the job fair.
Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, offers an off-price concept. It is in the process of converting more than 500 Bealls, Goody’s Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage stores nationwide to the Gordmans brand.
Ex-Boeing chairman quits Caterpillar board
The former top executive of Boeing Inc., Dennis Mullenburg, resigned Thursday from the Caterpillar Inc. board of directors, Caterpillar reported in a regulatory filing Monday.
Mullenburg had served on the board since 2011. Caterpillar said his resignation “is not the result of any disagreement with the company” and thanked him for his “many years of dedicated and excellent service.”
Mullenburg resigned in December as Boeing’s chairman, chief executive and president amid criticism of the company’s handling of its 737 Max crisis.
The jets have been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes connected to a defective anti-stall feature.
