Wells Fargo to settle discrimination complaints
Wells Fargo & Co. has reached an agreement with the U.S. Labor Department to resolve allegations of race discrimination in Arizona and gender-based discrimination in Virginia and Utah. The agreement is with the federal agency’s Office of Contract Compliance Programs.
An investigation found that in 2014, Wells Fargo’s Phone Bank Premier, Home Equity & Online Customer Service unit discriminated against 2,066 female applicants for jobs as online customer-service representatives in Glen Allen, Va., and Salt Lake City, Utah.
The investigations determined that 282 black applicants were discriminated against for phone banker positions in Phoenix. In each situation, the bank was determined to have failed to comply with Executive Order 11246, which prohibits race and sex discrimination by federal contractors.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $603,612 in back wages, interest and benefits to the affected applicants.
While not admitting liability, Wells Fargo will make 17 job offers in Glen Allen, 20 job offers in Salt Lake City, and 29 job offers in Phoenix to original applicants as positions become available.
Richard Craver
Kitchen Collection plans to close retail stores
The Kitchen Collection LLC said Friday that it is closing all of its retail stores by the end of 2019, including those in Tanger Factory Outlets in Blowing Rock and Mebane.
The retailer has seven stores overall in North Carolina and 160 nationwide. The retailer has begun store-closing sales.
Products include bakeware, cookware, small appliances, marble and ceramics, gadgets for every kitchen task, the best of As Seen on TV and more.
Store fixtures will also be for sale during the closing sale process.
Old Dominion Freight Line declares 17-cent dividend
The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 18 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 4.,
Richard Craver
Eden hospital’s top executive resigns
Dana Weston has resigned as president and chief executive of UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, effective immediately.
Weston left citing personal reasons, according to Myla Barnhardt, the hospital’s director of marketing and public relations. No other details regarding Weston’s departure were released.
BH Media
Wells Fargo board of directors elects Payne
The board of directors for Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday it has elected Richard “Dick” Payne Jr. to the board, effective immediately.
Payne retired in 2016 after six years as vice chairman of wholesale banking at U.S. Bancorp.
Payne has more than 40 years of corporate and commercial banking experience with large financial institutions.
