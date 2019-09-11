Walgreens site sells for $2.45M
The Walgreens retail store at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road has been purchased for $2.45 million by a Charlotte company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is 995 Bethania-Rural Hall LLC. The seller is Timber Oak Falls LLC of Winnabow, N.C. The sale was closed Friday.
The 1.34-acre store site was one that Walgreens acquired recently from Rite-Aid.
Richard Craver
States sue SEC, claiming new rules hurt investors
NEW YORK — Seven states and the District of Columbia have sued the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the regulatory agency is putting investors in jeopardy by relaxing rules designed to ensure that securities brokers keep the interests of their customers ahead of their own.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to order the agency to scrap a new rule that weakens protections for consumers because it violates the intent of Congress and was approved in an arbitrary and unlawful manner.
A message seeking a response was left Tuesday with the SEC.
The states said they are harmed because bad investment advice leaves consumers with less money to spend, and that therefore they collect less in taxes. Other state plaintiffs include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Mexico and Oregon.
U.S. seeks dismissal of Keystone pipeline lawsuit
BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys for the Trump administration want a U.S. judge to throw out a lawsuit from Native American tribes trying to block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska.
Tribes in Montana and South Dakota say that President Donald Trump approved the pipeline in March without considering potential damage to cultural sites from spills and construction.
The judge will preside over a Thursday hearing on the government’s attempt to dismiss the case.
The Associated Press
U.S. stock indexes end mostly higher
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Tuesday, erasing much of an early slide, as investors favored smaller, U.S.-focused companies again for the second straight day.
Industrial, energy and health care stocks helped power the market higher.
Banks also notched solid gains as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.73%.
For the second day in a row, traders unloaded tech stocks, a shift from recent weeks when the sector drove much of the market’s gains.
The S&P 500 index inched up 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,979.39.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.92 points, or 0.3%, to 26,909.43.
The Nasdaq slid 3.28 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,084.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 18.76 points, or 1.2%, to 1,542.99.
