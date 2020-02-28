Wake Forest BioTech Place property has new owner
The ownership of Wake Forest BioTech Place in downtown Winston-Salem has changed hands from an affiliate of Wexford Science and Technology LLC to an affiliate of its parent company Ventas Inc. There was no financial transaction involved.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday, the ownership shift became official Monday.
Wake Forest BioTech Place represented a $106 million renovation project at 575 N. Patterson Ave. and the first major re-development in the recently rebranded Innovation Quarter.
In 2016, Ventas spent $1.5 billion in cash to buy substantially all of the life-science and medical real-estate assets of Wexford, the quarter’s main developer. Ventas is a real-estate investment trust based in Chicago with an office in Louisville, Ky.
Ventas has a diverse portfolio of about 1,300 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, such as senior housing communities and specialty and general acute-care hospitals.
Those include Brookdale Senior Living in Winston-Salem and Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo lowers legal accrual projection to $2.6 billion
Wells Fargo & Co. said in its fiscal 2019 regulatory filing Thursday that it has lowered the amount of money it needs to set aside for potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.
The amount was estimated at $2.6 billion on the high range as of Dec. 31. That’s down from $3.9 billion in August, but still above the $2.2 billion projected in September 2018.
Wells Fargo said it “establishes accruals for legal actions when potential losses associated with the actions become probable and the costs can be reasonably estimated.”
On Feb. 21, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division. The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
To put the latest civil penalty, and overall fines, into perspective, Wells Fargo reported Jan. 14 that for fiscal 2019, its net income was down 13% to $17.94 billion.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings sales show growth in December
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.52 billion in December, up 3.7% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
However, orders were down 9.2% from $2.52 billion in November.
About 71% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during December.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.75 billion in January, up 1.8% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales rose 0.6% from December.
