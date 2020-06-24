Volvo Group confirms eliminating 450 jobs in Triad
Volvo Group North America confirmed Tuesday it is eliminating 450 job positions, or nearly 15% of the workforce at its Greensboro operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said in a statement that the job cuts include full- time employees and consultants.
The company ended fiscal 2019 with 3,050 local employees.
About 200 consultants have already been released this year.
“At this time, it is too soon to say how many of the remaining reductions will be handled by layoffs, versus by retirements, natural attrition and not filling open positions,” the company said.
“Headed into 2020, we expected the North American heavy truck market to be down about 30% compared to 2019, and now the decline will be significantly sharper.”
Peters Development continues Triad buying spree
Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $700,000 to purchase two downtown High Pint properties, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
Peters bought properties at 200 Gatewood Ave. and 400 N. Elm St. The seller was Elmwood Properties LLC of High Point.
In December, Peters spent $2.4 million to buy a medical provider site at 218 Gatewood Ave.
Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive. Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.
In October, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.
In July 2019, Peters spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro. In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Longtime N.C. furniture executive Kincaid dies at age 71
Steve Kincaid, a stalwart in the North Carolina home-furnishings industry for nearly 50 years, died Saturday at age 71.
Kincaid started with his family’s Kincaid Furniture Co. as a sales representative in 1970. He was named as company president in 1983 and took the company public before it was bought by La-Z-Boy in 1989.
Kincaid was in charge of La-Z-Boy’s casegoods business for more than 25 years and moved to an advisory role in 2015.
Kincaid served as president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and American Furniture Hall of Fame Foundation. He was elected to the hall of fame in 2009. He was part of creating the High Point Market Authority, serving as its first chairman.
Visitation and funeral-service details are pending.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem commercial site sells for $2.8 million
A Charlotte commercial real-estate group has spent $2.8 million to buy a Burke Street property where Strategic Connections is located, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing last week.
An affiliate of Carolina Capital Real Estate Partners is the buyer of the property at 961 Burke St.
The seller is 961 Burke Street LLC of North Palm Beach, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.