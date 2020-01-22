VF explores selling up to nine work apparel brands
VF Corp., formerly based in Greensboro, said Tuesday it is exploring the potential for selling up to nine brands in its workwear division
The apparel marketer, based in Denver, said it is “reviewing strategic alternatives” as part of “a reflection of management’s continued focus on transforming VF into a more consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise, with a portfolio of growth-oriented active, outdoor and work brands.
The business is primarily based in the U.S. The brands are listed in the occupational portion of the Work division: Red Kap, VF Solutions, Bulwark, Workrite, Wall®, Terra, Kodiak, Work Authority and Horace Small.
The review does not include the Dickies and Timberland PRO brands.
The brands’ apparel typically is worn by workers in the industrial, service and government sectors and is primarily distributed through the business-to-business channel. Together, they represented $865 million of VF’s fiscal 2019 revenue and 50% of Work segment revenue.
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace, Raytheon selling units
BAE Systems PLC, a U.K.-based military-technology company, said Monday it plans to buy Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business for $1.92 billion in cash. The business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and had 675 employees.
BAE also plans to buy Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $275 million. The unit is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 100 employees.
Both deals are related to the plans United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon announced June 9 for a combined corporation that would have a value of $170.9 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of what would become Raytheon Technologies Corp.
The companies continue to project closing the megadeal in the first half of 2020, though analysts say it is likely to face significant U.S. and global regulatory headwinds.
UTC’s Winston-Salem operations of Collins Aerospace Systems and its 1,500 employees aren’t likely to be affected much, according to analysts.
Richard Craver
Unifi plans to unveil new Repreve yarn offerings
Unifi Inc. said Monday it will debut a new Repreve recycled-yarn product and a product expansion at the Outdoor + Snow Show in Denver in late January.
The new product involves its cationic-dyeable polyester, which provides 100% Repreve heathers and solids to the market. Offering deeper and brighter colors, as well as improved colorfastness, it can be used in a variety of constructions and across all market segments, from woven to knit to warp knit.
The dyeing of these yarns may offer energy savings as compared with some traditional disperse-dyed polyester by utilizing lower temperatures.
The extension involves the Repreve Our Ocean initiative, which uses plastics collected within 50 kilometers of waterways or coastal areas in developing countries or regions.
