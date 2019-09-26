Velocity entrepreneurial demonstration Thursday
The Center for Creative Economy will conduct from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday its Velocity demonstration night event that highlights innovative business concepts.
The event will be held at Wake Forest BioTech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave. It is free and open to the public.
The fourth-annual event will feature 10 finalists, including four from Winston-Salem: AstraHive, Elevate Insoles, Bloom Collective and Tokyn.
Velocity serves as an education and seed funding accelerator for creative entrepreneurs.
The finalists have been participating in a nine-week education and mentoring program that culminates with the top three startups splitting a pool of $50,000 in seed-stage investment.
Of the 10 companies selected for the program, seven are run by female entrepreneurs and five have people of color in their leadership.
Richard Craver
Clemmons Taco Bell property sells for $1.88M
A High Point real-estate group has spent $1.88 million to buy the Taco Bell restaurant site in River Ridge Shopping Center, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 1.36-acre site at 1435 River Ridge Road is Oherring Properties Inc. The seller is 1435 River Ridge Drive LLC of Stafford, Va.
Passenger boardings at PTI rise again in August
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Wednesday that passenger boardings increased 18.2% year over year in August.
There were 94,957 boardings, compared with 80,329 a year ago. For the year, boardings are up 17.8% to 707,857.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 39,102 August boardings, up 13%. The airline had 40.4% of the PTI boardings over the past year.
American Airlines and its affiliates are a very close second at 38,229 boardings, up 19.5%. It holds 39,2% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 10,846 boardings, up 5.4%, while Spirit Airlines was at 3,986. Spirit began service at PTI on Sept. 6.
Allegiant Air was at 2,652 boardings, down 5.9%. Frontier Airlines had no boardings. It offers seasonal services to Denver.
Richard Craver
BAT may face $1B unpaid tax liability in Europe
British American Tobacco Plc is facing a $1 billion unpaid tax liability, according to the Dutch Tax Authority, the Guardian reported this week.
The company is being accused of avoiding tax on money channeled through the Netherlands.
The claim relates to taxes the company is said to owe between 2003 and 2016 and concerns internal fees paid by Dutch subsidiaries for loans provided by its UK holding company.
The internal fees at the center of the claim are said to have been artificially inflated in order to lower taxes due in the Netherlands. BAT has disputed the claim and is appealing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.