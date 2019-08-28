Va. restaurant group buys Davidson County land
A Virginia Beach, Va., restaurant company has spent $750,000 to buy an 0.82-acre site on the Davidson County side of Winston-Salem, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The site is at 12199 N. N.C. 150.
The buyer is Restaurant Property Investors VI LLC, an affiliate of BurgerBusters Inc. The company is a franchisee of KFC, Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The seller is Kelly Car Spa LLC of Advance.
Richard Craver
Duke Energy picks closed MillerCoors brewery
Duke Energy said Wednesday it has selected the former MillerCoors brewery property in Eden as one of five properties in North Carolina for participation in its 2019 Site Readiness program.
- The program is designed to enhance the readiness of the sites for business and industrial development. The brewery site qualifies because it has the full infrastructure for a large, energy-intensive manufacturer. Large-scale power, natural gas, water, sewer and rail are in place.
MillerCoors announced in September 2015 plans to close the 39-year-old plant by September 2016, eliminating up to 520 jobs. The plant was the county’s third largest employer behind Unifi Inc. and Walmart.
In January, an affiliate of Greensboro demolition and site development specialist D.H. Griffith spent $2.76 million to buy properties covering a combined 1,365 acres.
The affiliate bought three tracts around 863 E. Meadow Road, which is about 20 miles from U.S. 220 and Interstate 73 and adjacent to the Virginia state line. The purchase included 1.3-million square feet in production space.
“We are actively working projects for the site, and this site readiness program has come in handy to help answer questions eliminating unknowns for prospects that we would otherwise not have, such as specific utility capacities, distance to water lines, etc.,” said Leigh Cockram, director of Rockingham County’s Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism.
Richard Craver
Clothing manufacturer plans plant in Old Fort
Kitsbow, a specialty clothing manufacturer based in California, said Wednesday it will create 53 new jobs in McDowell County as part of making an $890,000 capital investment, according to the governor’s office.
The company plans to operate a manufacturing and distribution facility in Old Fort.
Kitsbow makes clothing with innovative materials, creating quality, durable gear without sacrificing style. Started in 2012 by mountain bikers, Kitsbow’s team will relocate its West Coast operations to North Carolina. The company will begin accepting applications on its website at www.Kitsbow.com.
The average annual wage will be $36,835. By comparison, the average annual wage in McDowell is $35,905.
The company has been made eligible for performance-based incentives of up to $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund.
