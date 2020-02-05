UTC board shrinks, declares dividend
The board of directors for United Technologies Corp. said in a regulatory filing Monday that it is reducing its membership by two to 10, effective immediately.
The company did not provide a reason for the decision.
Separately, the board declared a quarterly dividend of 73.5 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 10 to shareowners registered as of Feb. 14.
UTC has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion.
UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
Richard Craver
First Horizon board OK reducing membership
The board of directors for First Horizon National Corp. said in a regulatory filing Monday that it has approved reducing its membership by two to 12.
The reduction would be effective at the 2020 annual shareholder meeting.
Board members Peter Foss and Scott Niswonger are expected to retire at that time in adherence with the board’s director retirement policy.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank’s local ties come from its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp. in November 2017. First Horizon gained 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
Wells Fargo agrees to $8.95M settlement
Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay $8.95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in California in which the bank was accused of requiring employees to pay for marketing expenses on behalf of the bank.
The home-mortgage consultant employees also claimed they were paid commissions later each month than their contract with the bank permitted.
Wells Fargo agreed to pay full reimbursement to the affected employees and settlement administrative costs. The bank made changes to the marketing practices for the group shortly after the complaint was filed in 2015.
Attorney fees represent $2.98 million of the settlement.
Richard Craver
Northwest N.C. counties gain Golden Leaf funding
Four Northwest North Carolina counties — Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes — will participate in the Golden Leaf Foundation‘s $11 million community-based grants initiative.
The funding covers 12 counties in what is known as the Northwest prosperity zone. It supports the building blocks of economic growth in local communities, generally targeting one prosperity zone at a time.
The initiative will help 501©(3) nonprofits and governmental entities.
Other participating counties are Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey.
